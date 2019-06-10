Nevada Health Centers offers mobile dental service for kids

Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

Appointments available for kids’ dental care

Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers affordable dental care for children in Southern Nevada, with several stops planned in June. Parents can make appointments for children by calling 702-597-3898. The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and dental and office assistants. Services include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays and oral health education. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.) at all stops. Bring current and valid government-issued photo ID and insurance card, if applicable. This month’s schedule includes:

■ June 18: Women, Infant, Children (WIC) Center, 3900 Cambridge St.

■ June 19-20: WIC Center, 3650 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 101

Agencies join forces for Pop-up Homeless Connect

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada and the Nevada Homeless Alliance will present a Pop-Up Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at LSSN’s offices, 4323 Boulder Highway. Free services and resources include food distribution (including pet food); showers and haircuts; benefits, job and legal support; health and spiritual care; and information on housing, counseling and recovery.

Military moms can register for baby shower

Registration is open through June 20 for Operation Homefront’s Star-Spangled Babies baby shower for 100 military moms, which is planned from 1-3 p.m. June 22 at VFW Post 10047, 4337 Las Vegas Boulevard North. New and expectant moms must register for the event at operationhomefront.org. New-parent information, refreshments and baby gifts will be available to moms.

North Las Vegas library hosts health fair

The Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas, will host a health fair from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s free and open to the public.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in June. The program on June 12 will be “Aging Gracefully,” presented by geriatrician Dr. Upinder Singh. It’s billed as “a hilarious and engaging presentation about normal psychological changes common to aging and how to adapt to thse new vicissitudes.” Lunch will be provided by Southern Hills Hospital. Reserve a spot at louruvosocialserv@ccf.org.

