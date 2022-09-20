New affordable health center opens near downtown Las Vegas

Fremont Public Health Center, an arm of the Southern Nevada Health District, is now open and offering primary care and family planning services.

The Southern Nevada Health District and Southern Nevada Community Health Center host an open house for their newest location on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Located at 2830 Fremont St., near Charleston Boulevard, the federally qualified health center provides services on a sliding fee scale and accepts insurance, health district representative Jennifer Sizemore said.

The district plans to expand services at the location in areas including mental health, general dentistry and HIV/AIDS.

The new health center, along with one at the health district’s headquarters on Decatur Boulevard, belong to a federal system of health centers. They provide a “vital range of high quality and affordable health care options to underserved populations,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information about the services available at community health center locations, visit snchc.org/location/ or call (702) 759-1700.

