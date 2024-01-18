New pet ER in Henderson allows parents to stay with their pet during surgery

The 24-hour hospital in Henderson will provide ultrasounds, x-rays and other emergency care.

Veterinary Emergency Group celebrates the grand opening of its Henderson pet emergency room on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Veterinary Emergency Group)

Henderson residents have a new place to take their furry friend the next time they need health care.

A 24-hour pet emergency room opened in the Green Valley area on Thursday that allows pet parents to stay with their pet during treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization, the hospital said in a news release.

The hospital, created by veterinary emergency company Veterinary Emergency Group, will provide ultrasounds, x-rays and other emergency care. The facility has an open floor plan that allows pet parents to “see life-saving heroics up close” seven days a week, including holidays, the hospital said.

“When a pet parent walks into VEG Henderson, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO, said in a news release.

The emergency room is located at 470 N. Stephanie St., near the intersection of Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road.

VEG operates over 60 pet hospitals nationwide. Visit veg.com for more details.