Health

Opioids can be dropped off Saturday at 4 locations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2020 - 3:51 am
 

Community members can safely and anonymously dispose of unused prescription drugs at several sites across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is partnering with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a “Crush The Crisis” event, where volunteers will be collecting opioid tablets, capsules and patches. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Abused prescription drugs are often obtained from the home medicine cabinet of family and friends, making the safe disposal of opioids a public health issue, according to the DEA, citing the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

The locations of local events, which are from 2-4 p.m., are as follows:

— Southern Hills Hospital, 9300 W. Sunset Road

— Walmart, 1807 W. Craig Road

— North Las Vegas Police Department’s Northwest Command Station, 3755 W. Washburn Road, North Las Vegas

— Henderson Police Department’s West Police Station, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

