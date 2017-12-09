Sunrise Hospital adding five-story building for $130 million

The 253,000-square-foot addition will include 72 surgery and intensive care patient beds, a new pediatric cardiovascular unit and imaging and laboratory space.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center CEO Todd Sklamberg addressed hospital staff and state and local representatives at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center broke ground Friday on a new five-story addition on its campus in Las Vegas.

The two-year, $130 million project was prompted by population growth in Clark County and an influx of patients resulting from the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. When completed, the 253,000-square-foot addition to an existing building will include 72 surgery and intensive care patient beds, a new pediatric cardiovascular unit and imaging and laboratory space.

It also will add 10 children’s emergency beds and a pharmacy.

“Right now, we’re pretty much full every day at the hospital,” Chief Operating Officer Alan Keesee said at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, where he was joined by elected representatives and hospital employees.

The expansion, Keesee said, serves “to meet current demand, but also prepare for the future.”

The top two floors will remain empty for future expansion, he said.

Sunrise Hospital, west of the Strip on Maryland Parkway, last expanded in 2005 with a $75 million project.

