UMC launches 3-year, $55 million renovation

“This project will continue to put UMC on the map,” said Mason Van Houweling, the county hospital’s CEO.

University Medical Center broke ground Monday morning on the largest renovation project in its 92-year history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

From left, Clark County Commissioner and University Medical Center Board of Trustees chair William McCurdy II, UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling, UMC Governing Board Chairman John O' Reilly and Guy Martin, president at Martin-Harris Construction, sign a beam Monday, April 3, 2023, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. The beam will be installed as part of the project. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

University Medical Center Governing Board Chairman John O' Reilly, left, and UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling shake hands during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Guy Martin, president at Martin-Harris Construction, right, speaks as University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

University Medical Center Governing Board Chairman John O' Reilly speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County Commissioner and University Medical Center Board of Trustees chair William McCurdy II speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Officials and guests pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project on Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An attendee signs a beam Monday, April 3, 2023, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. The beam will be installed as part of the project. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Attendees sign a beam Monday, April 3, 2023, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the ReVITALize UMC Façade Project at UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas. The beam will be installed as part of the project. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

University Medical Center has launched a three-year, $55 million renovation project, the largest in its 92-year history.

The UMC ReVITALize Project will modernize the county hospital’s facade and add two healing gardens. It includes new campus lighting, landscaping and signage. Parking will be upgraded, and vehicular and pedestrian access improved, according to officials.

“With your support, this project will continue to put UMC on the map, building on our strong reputation and position as Nevada’s premier health care leader,” CEO Mason Van Houweling said to attendees of a ceremonial ground-breaking mid-morning Monday outside the hospital’s trauma center.

John O’Reilly, chairman of UMC’s governing board, praised the hospital’s level one trauma center — the only one in the state — and other services, including a children’s hospital and a burn unit.

“We’re going to make that promise on the outside of what we’re delivering on the inside,” O’Reilly said about the exterior enhancements.

In an interview after the ceremony, Van Houweling said that for eight years, the county hospital has had a positive cash flow, which allows the project to move forward without the need to take out loans.

Van Houweling, the hospital’s CEO since 2014, said UMC had been diligent in its finances and has made good business decisions.

“And the place is busy, too,” he said. “Every dollar that’s positive for the hospital, it gets reinvested right back in the hospital. And that’s what we should be doing for the next 100 years.”

The exterior renovation is the first phase of a construction master plan that also will include adding additional beds — UMC currently has 541 licensed beds — and consolidating services for women and children into one building, he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony was Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II, chairman of the UMC board of trustees, who noted that in 1931, the hospital was one room on a dirt road, which was Charleston Boulevard.

Speaking directly to the staff present, McCurdy said, “You all are the ones who are on the front lines, who are ensuring that our constituents in their darkest times are receiving the world-class care that they need.”

The final speaker was Guy Martin, president of project contractor Martin-Harris Construction.

“Lives are saved, lives are changed and trust is built in the walls of this facility behind me,” he said.

Officials then signed a construction beam and ceremonially shoveled dirt, which blew across the site as high winds kicked up and the ceremony wound down.

Construction is set to begin Tuesday.

