Urgent need for blood, platelet donors in Las Vegas Valley

Barbara Moor, 57, left, prepares to draw blood from Audra Findley, right, during the American Red Cross blood drive at Findlay Honda in Henderson, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The American Red Cross in Las Vegas is requesting blood and platelet donations to alleviate a summer shortage.

“More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies,” the organization said this week, noting that donations are down due to regular donors focusing on summer vacations and the start of the school year.

Donors can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood early this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days.

With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who donate through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

