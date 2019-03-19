MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Usher in spring with health fair at Lou Ruvo Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2019 - 6:40 pm
 

Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will hold its Spring into Health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with services including a blood drive, mammograms, vision and hearing screenings, representation from care facilities, veteran and legal resources, entertainment, a raffle and more. Seniors and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Admission and parking are free. No reservations are necessary, but RSVP at keepmemoryalive.org/spring19 for additional raffle tickets. 888 W. Bonneville Ave.

Wongu University offers free acupuncture clinic

Wongu University of Oriental Medicine is hosting a free acupuncture clinic on anxiety, chronic pain, addiction, depression, coping with chemotherapy and radiation, and reproduction and fertility from 1-4 p.m. Friday. Space is limited and reservations are required. Register at 702-463-2122 or email start@wongu.org. 8620 S. Eastern Ave., wongu.org

Health fair provides information on diabetes

March is Diabetes Alert Month, and the Southern Nevada Health District, the Alliance Against Diabetes and other community partners are hosting Celebrating Your Health, an annual event that provides diabetes education to Southern Nevadans, especially the Hispanic/Latino community, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. In addition to entertainment, there will be free blood glucose screenings, social services referrals and resources to help people quit smoking. 3930 E. Patrick Lane, vivasaludable.org

Walk part of nationwide fight against suicide

The annual Las Vegas Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 6 at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Participants are joining a quarter of a million people who are walking across 550 towns in the U.S. to draw attention to preventing suicide, the 10th-leading cause of death. The walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s goal to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025. 628 W. Craig Road. Register at bit.ly/2F4LPEe.

Annual AFAN fundraiser welcomes Strip headliners

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 29th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas begins at 7 a.m. April 7 at Town Square. The event is AFAN’s largest fundraiser of the year, attracting more than 3,000 participants. Penn & Teller will be grand marshals for the 18th consecutive year, and there will be top entertainers from Strip shows including “Fuerza Bruta,” “Legends in Concert,” Human Nature, “Chippendales” and Piff the Magic Dragon. It’s free to register for the all-ages walk. afanlv.org

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

