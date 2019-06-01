86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Latest trends in home gyms

By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home
June 1, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

There’s no questioning the popularity of a gym membership. Many who exercise regularly have one, and according to International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, more than 62.5 million in the U.S. had a gym or sports club membership in 2018, up from 60.9 million in 2017. However, data collected from the Guardian also suggests that as much as 80 percent of those who sign up drop out within eight weeks.

Whether it’s to save money or to avoid crowds or a commute, a growing number of homeowners are trying to replicate the gym experience at home.

“It’s a definite shift out there. Almost everybody who comes in here has an active gym membership, but everyone’s also saying it’s hard to get there,” said Shaun Lewis, owner of NLV Weight Equipment in North Las Vegas.

Fortunately, for those looking to build a home gym, there are plenty of ways to get the most of out of spaces and create great exercise experiences without leaving the house. Here’s a look at some of today’s home gym trends.

Tech influence

Ken Coats, president of Las Vegas-based Equip Fitness, which designs fitness centers for multifamily complexes as well as custom homeowners, said the biggest home gym trend is what he calls “home-assisted training.”

More and more homeowners are investing in equipment such as the Peloton stationary bike or treadmill, he said. The machines include a monitor with software that offers access to a variety of workout routines.

With an internet connection, the system also allows for competition with others around the country and globe. In a way, it’s like bringing the gym spin class or treadmill challenge into your living room or home workout space.

“It’s like getting trained by a personal trainer in the comfort of your own home,” Coats said. “This is definitely where the residential fitness market is going.”

Similar to Peloton are offerings like Expresso and Wellbeats. Wellbeats is a virtual fitness app that can be downloaded onto a mobile device or desktop. It houses more than 400 workouts for bikes, treadmills or even simple dumbbell and body weight resistance routines.

Expresso is a stationary bike with three different interactive ways to train. You can engage in a road race, take a studio class or enjoy a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) gaming experience.

The Mirror is another interactive workout program where the device, an actual mirror with an embedded camera and speakers, allows you to see yourself as you exercise alongside a virtual instructor. The greatest selling point to the program is that routines only require the space of a yoga mat.

Some classes may involve dumbbells or kettlebells, but many simply involve exercises such as lunges, squats and pushups using one’s own body weight.

Old-school weights are still popular

Even with technology bringing the gym class experience to the home, there’s still no shortage of customer requests for old-school gym pieces like dumbbells, kettlebells, weight racks and bars, even TRX suspension bands, alongside traditional treadmills and stationary bikes. With the popularity of HIIT, many fitness enthusiasts have come to realize they don’t need entire racks of dumbbells or bulky bars and cages. Fitness clubs like Orange Theory have popularized the body weight exercise, too.

“Being in the fitness industry, I take those classes just to see what they do,” Coats said. “Less and less space is required for home gyms these days, especially if you’re using your own body weight.”

Many home gyms today are still being built in garages, too, Lewis added.

“Some will use a portable cooler for when it gets hot out, but then there are a lot of people who just like the sweat,” Lewis said.

Heather Hess, a Las Vegas-based interior designer, agreed that garages are still one of the most popular places to build a home gym. “Especially ones that can open through to the backyard. These types of garages are perfect because they bring in a lot of fresh air and can double the size of the workout area,” she said.

Lewis said homeowners have learned how to assemble a home gym relatively inexpensively by purchasing used equipment. If done right, for between $1,500 and $3,000, a homeowner can build out a space that allows him or her to enjoy a wide range of exercise programs.

Lewis said many of his customers like the Smith machine. The device includes a barbell attached to a fixed rail system that guides the bar vertically as it holds weight. A used Smith machine can be purchased at a 30 to 40 percent discount compared to a new one. Many people also are open to purchasing used dumbbells, kettlebells and weight plates, Lewis added.

“A lot of people will save money on that big piece of equipment, then use that savings to buy a new Olympic barbell and mats,” he said.

Because people are often looking for space-saving offerings, the popularity of cages has diminished, according to Lewis. More people are opting for half-rack systems instead, some of which come with chin-up bars. These setups take up less space and still allow for all types of bench press, squat and lunge exercises using a barbell and weights.

“I also try to show people the common sense of having adjustable dumbbells,” Lewis said, adding that Ironmaster and Hoist are quality brands for adjustable dumbbells. Hess recommends Bowflex and NordicTrack adjustable dumbbells, too.

Tips for building a home gym

A home gym can be built in a small bedroom, a section of your great room, in the garage, or just about anywhere else in your home. Here are some tips to keep in mind before creating your own home workout space.

Avoid carpet flooring. It will stain and hold sweat and odors, Coats said.

Stick with reputable brands for cardio machines, Coats said. Vision, Horizon, True and Matrix are some brands he recommends.

Do some research before you install gym mats indoors. The rubber smell can be very strong, Lewis cautioned. He recommends leaving them out in the sun for a few days before installation. This will help to eliminate some of the harsh smell.

If your gym is on the second floor, think about how and if a piece of equipment can be disassembled and reassembled in order to get it into your exercise space before you make your final decision, Lewis said.

Consider your wall colors, too. Beige and neutrals are great for sleep and tranquility, but red, blue or orange may help you exercise for a longer period of time, Coats said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Anti-siphon valve prevents leaks into potable water system
By / RJ

If the pressure in your sprinkler system significantly drops, water from the lawn can siphon back through the pipes and into your potable water system. This means that fertilizer, weed killer, pesticides and whatever else might be on your lawn could make its way to your faucet. An anti-siphon valve is a one-way valve that prevents this.

The 72-inch Pavilion dining table by Nate + Jeremiah includes an 18-inch center leaf. The chair ...
Berkus and Brent create spring line for Living Spaces
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to Your Home

Celebrity interior design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are back with another collection for Living Spaces. From French antique-inspired carved feet to geometric marble accents, the line has a range of pieces suitable for the minimalist to the statement-maker.

The master bathroom is the third most important room to potential new buyers. If you have the s ...
Myriad products make bathroom remodel fun
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

Bathroom products have changed in the past 20 to 30 years. So if you’re looking to remodel your old bathroom, shop around for the perfect flooring, cabinets, shower surround, bathtub, sinks, fixture and lighting.

Two of these African sumac trees were damaged when a neighbor sprayed weed killer on a hot, win ...
Stay away from heirloom varieties of asparagus
By / RJ

Asparagus usually grows well here, but there are some differences among the varieties. Stay away from heirloom varieties such as Mary Washington because they don’t produce enough spears in any climate.

Getty Images
Shock program rids your pool of yellow algae
By / RJ

If your pool water has gone from clear to yellow, you probably have yellow algae. The pool store will have chemicals to treat the water. When used with super-chlorination, products such as Yellow Out will kill yellow algae.

When looking for accessories think in odd numbers. An easy way is to form a triangular pattern ...
When accessorizing, start with what you have
By / RJ

Accessories are a simple and inexpensive way to update a room, and there is no long-term commitment. You can change each season, add colors or have fun with a new trend with just a few pieces.

Bold and intense color choices can really enhance the drama and visual of a desert modern home. ...
Give your home a fresh coat of paint
By Art Nadler Special to Your Home

The exterior paint on most stucco homes in Southern Nevada is expected to last anywhere from 10 to 15 years before it starts breaking down.