77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Technology influences exterior painting experience

By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home
June 13, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

With summer coming next weekend, it’s that time of year when many homeowners opt to paint the exterior of their homes, even though most are stuck indoors. Today, painting professionals are using technology tools to make estimating and job execution easier for everyone. Here’s a look at how some tools are making the experience better.

Estimates only a few clicks away

Cory Summerhays ran his own commercial and multifamily painting company, Unforgettable Coatings. Starting in 2007, his crews began taking on more residential work.

But homeowners, he found, seemed to have different needs than his commercial clients. They wanted a simplified, streamlined experience, and they didn’t seem to want to fuss over many details. So, the idea for a new venture, Blue Ape Painting, began percolating.

With Blue Ape, potential customers simply log on to a website and drum up an accurate estimate in a few clicks. Type in the address and the number of floors the home has and, in seconds, pricing options appear based on a three-, five- and 10-year warranty coating. Naturally, the better the coating, the higher the price.

“We found through our research that people didn’t want to have to answer too many questions. It took away from the experience,” Summerhays said, “and we thought, ‘what if we made this as simple as ordering a pizza?’”

If customers want extra conversation about the details of the job, Blue Ape is happy to do that too.

Heather Pritt, a Summerlin homemaker and mother of three, reached out to Blue Ape via its website and was surprised by how quickly the crews showed up and were ready to go. Pritt had questions though.

She needed colors approved by her HOA and hadn’t decided on a color scheme yet. The team helped her with color suggestions, navigated the HOA approval process and were ready to paint within a couple of weeks.

“They were all over every detail. Honestly, they could’ve started the next day if I wanted it, but I needed to have my questions answered,” she said.

Software improves customer experience

For some pros, estimating tools help with the customer experience as well. Brian Cho, general manager of Nevada Painting Co., uses ServiceTitan software to assist with his estimates.

The software is more of a customer service platform that can auto-populate information about the home and customer from the first time the homeowner engages with the painting contractor. Cho can electronically send warranties to the customer and log detailed notes on prep work; the software is great for storing estimate details given by the client, such as photos and other notes. This came in handy for the many virtual estimates he did during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

“Our estimates include a lot of detail. This removes so much human error and brings so much consistency,” Cho said. “It’s not really even an estimating software, but it’s very clean and professional.”

Color-matching technology

There also are applications available that allow customers to preview colors on their homes before they sign the contract. Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap Visualizer, for example, allows homeowners to download photos of their homes so they can see the color schemes before buying.

To take it a step further, says Rick Watson, Sherwin-Williams’ director of product information and technical services, the company’s Color to Go program gives paint crews quart-size paint samples to cover up to 75 square feet on the home to help the homeowner gauge how the environment and different lighting influence the color.

“It helps save time and money by giving you the opportunity to really see that color,” Watson said. “You can make sure that this color you are visualizing is exactly the one you want.”

Technology in a paint can

It’s easy to focus on the technology tools that customers touch, but Watson also said there’s a lot of technology and innovation that goes into paint formulations. Sherwin-Williams recently released Emerald Rain Refresh, a self-cleaning formulation that allows for an easy washing of the surface with a power washer or hose, so dust, dirt and grime don’t penetrate the paint and cause staining over time.

In addition, the company’s FlexTemp coating can also be applied in temperatures up to 120 degrees without the paint thinning, which is common for paints being applied in extreme temperatures.

Tips for choosing a contractor

While technology can enhance the experience, keep a few things in mind when looking for a reputable contractor for that exterior paint refresh.

Know your paint. If a painting company just mentions a brand, dig deeper with online research and questions. All brands have entry-level to extremely high-quality offerings. Prices per gallon can range dramatically, Summerhays said, and for good reason. There is a world of difference in the quality of a $10-per-gallon and a $60-per-gallon paint.

Ask if contractor crews are actual employees. Some companies use subcontractors they don’t actually employ. “When they have their own employees, they control training and are more invested in the quality of the final product,” Cho said.

Drill down into prep and application details. You want to know what prep work the contractor will perform before applying paint, Cho said. Will they pressure wash the house before painting? How will they handle chipped stucco or damaged areas? Will they primer bare wood areas on soffit? These are all important questions, he says.

Get the warranty in writing. It doesn’t matter if they email it to you or give you a hard copy, but ask for the warranty and review it before you sign on the dotted line, Cho emphasized.

Watch out for “too good to be true” pricing. Hiring a licensed, bonded contractor offers protections for the consumer and contractor. If pricing is too low, you may be dealing with someone unlicensed or who is possibly swapping out lower-quality materials to make a profit.

“I would definitely say if the price is too good to be true, you should do a little homework,” Cho said. “Make sure they’re bonded and insured, ask for a copy of their certificate of insurance and surety bond. … A few hundred dollars is not that big of a deal, but once it’s $500 or $800 or more, they have to be making that up somewhere.”

Pay attention to customer service skills. The company should care about its reputation, Summerhays said. Problems can arise on any job, but how a contractor reacts to them says a lot about reputation and desire to do what’s right.

“A contractor who is displeased when you’re displeased — they’re going to take good care of you,” Summerhays added.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
5
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Surface mulch can shade soil and prevent spurge in vegetable gardens. (Bob Morris)
No simple way to prevent tree suckers
By / RJ

Some plants grow suckers at the base of the plant and others produce suckers, or new growth, a distance away from the plant. So far, the only practical way to eliminate them is to slice the roots and remove these plants, roots and all.

Stained-glass cabinet panels bring color to this modern kitchen. (Getty Images)
Stained glass stands test of time
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

There has been a revival in the popularity of stained-glass windows and not just in places of worship.

Dropping of flower buds is usually because the soil becomes too dry before it’s watered again ...
Italian cypress grows too tall to be used in residential landscapes
By / RJ

Q: I have just about reached my maximum frustration level with my 35 Italian cypresses. Between spraying them down weekly in the summer to keep the mites off and them not standing on their own without staking and guy wires for 2½ years, I am ready to give up. I am thinking about replacing them with 5-gallon dwarf golden arborvitae because they are smaller and easier to spray.

Ocotillo stem cuttings will grow roots in soil that drains if they are watered regularly in the ...
Agave weevils damaging cactuses this time of year
By / RJ

Cactuses, particularly agaves, are rotting and dying from damage by the agave weevil, which that lays its eggs at the base of agave leaves. As their young hatch from the eggs, they burrow into the stem of the agave and all through it, including the roots.

Security screens reduce the amount of solar energy coming into a room by about 65 percent. They ...
Home security starts with windows and doors
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

The window covering market has evolved through the years to offer better security with aesthetic appeal. The same can be said for security doors, shutters and other security coverings.

Getty Images
Quick tuneup of sectional garage door will limit noise
By / RJ

If you park two cars in the garage and each comes and goes one time each day, the door will open and close more than 1,000 times each year. That squeal you hear is the door’s way of asking for a little attention.

The cause of palm fronds turning orange or yellow is natural. As lower fronds approach death du ...
Leaf odor can differentiate bay laurel, Carolina cherry laurel
By / RJ

One easy way to tell the difference between a bay laurel and a Carolina cherry laurel is to crush the leaves and smell the herbal aroma. Bay laurel leaves have a pungent aroma. When you crush the leaves of Carolina cherry laurel, they have an aroma of maraschino cherries rather than herbal.