59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

How to handle your credit card dispute properly

By Cynthia Bowman GoBankingRates
May 13, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

See if this sounds familiar: After carefully reviewing your most recent credit card bill, you noticed a charge that you didn’t authorize. You contact the merchant that made the charge and ask them to remove it. But in this case, the merchant either isn’t responsive to your problem or tries to give you the runaround.

If you can’t come to an agreement about a credit card charge, there’s another option: Contact your credit card company to serve as the mediator between you and the business you believe incorrectly charged you. It’s called filing a credit card dispute, and it involves having your credit card provider dispute the charge as well as any related finance charges.

What does it mean to dispute a charge on a credit card?

When it comes to the language of credit cards, a dispute is not an argument. Instead, it’s the legal term signifying your disagreement of a charge or fee imposed by your credit card company.

A dispute is also known as a chargeback. Federal regulations tied to the Truth in Lending Act and Fair Credit Billing Act require that a dispute be handled a specific way.

How does disputing a credit card charge work?

When you initiate a credit card dispute with your credit card company, the company will take action to resolve the situation. As soon as you initiate the chargeback, the card provider will remove or withhold the amount in question from the business that made the charge and send it a written notice of why.

The business will then have the opportunity to review your complaint. It might dispute the chargeback by responding back to your credit card provider within a certain period of time. The business must prove the charge is correct by including a signed card slip, store policy or proof of delivery of the item. If it fails to do so, it will lose the dispute.

After the grace period to respond to the dispute is over, your credit card provider reviews the documents to rule for or against you. If you win, the funds and any associated interest fees and other charges are permanently removed from your account. If you lose, you are once again responsible for the charge.

Do banks really investigate disputes?

Banks take customer disputes seriously and investigate disputes thoroughly. They are required by law to send you an acknowledgment in writing within 30 days after you open the investigation and must resolve the dispute within 90 days.

Read more: 4 totally unexpected ways your credit card can save you hundreds a year

How long do you have to dispute a credit card charge?

It’s important to review your credit card statements for billing errors every month. If you find a charge you don’t recognize or don’t agree with, a dispute must be initiated within 60 days of the transaction first appearing on your credit card statement.

If you are in the process of trying to resolve the problem with the merchant directly and the merchant is dragging its feet, it might be doing so as a stall tactic so you won’t be able to dispute the charge. If you don’t feel that there’s any progress made with the merchant, initiate a chargeback with your credit card provider and detail your attempts to resolve the issue yourself.

Protect yourself: The riskiest places to swipe your credit card

What types of credit card charges can you dispute?

Here’s a list of reasons you might initiate a chargeback or credit card dispute:

You’ve been billed for merchandise you never received or returned.

You were accidentally charged twice.

The company never credited your card account back as agreed.

You were charged for goods or services you didn’t accept.

You were charged for items that were not delivered as agreed.

A charge was for the wrong date or amount.

You didn’t authorize the transaction.

The goods or services were not as promised.

You don’t recognize a certain transaction.

Keep informed: Stores with the best and worst return policies

How do I dispute a credit card charge?

Reaching out directly to the merchant to try and resolve the charge might be the fastest way to handle it. But if you feel like you’re not getting anywhere, a chargeback is the next best option. Here’s how to dispute a credit card charge:

Contact your credit card company by calling or signing in to your card account.

The card provider will ask you details about the transaction to identify it.

Provide the reason for your dispute and any evidence you have to support your case.

The card provider will send you written acknowledgment within 30 days of initiating the dispute.

At this point, it’s time to wait while your card provider contacts the merchant to investigate the dispute.

Card advice: How to report credit card fraud

What happens after you dispute a charge?

Once you follow the proper protocol for submitting a dispute, your consumer rights are legally protected. Until the dispute is settled, you don’t have to pay the charge or finance fees and the creditor cannot negatively impact your credit score. You are legally entitled to a decision no more than 90 days after the creditor received your letter.

After following the proper steps you will either win, lose or compromise on a settlement. If you lose, the creditor must prove why. To make your best case, ensure that your claim is accurate and that you follow the proper dispute process.

More from GOBankingRates

Is a joint credit card right for you?

13 credit cards that every 30-something should consider

Manage your money stress with 4 no-frills credit cards

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How to handle a credit card dispute

MOST READ
1
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
MGM plans to reopen by early June, releases health safety plan
2
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
3
Clark County sees jump in COVID-19 stats, adding 107 cases, 7 deaths
Clark County sees jump in COVID-19 stats, adding 107 cases, 7 deaths
4
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown
5
Eldorado CEO: Gaming industry to come back strong
Eldorado CEO: Gaming industry to come back strong
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Early morning sunlight glows along the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim of Grand Canyon Nati ...
Bright Angel Trail footpath offers strenuous, positive Grand Canyon experience
DEBORAH WALL

Every hiker who has heard of it dreams of walking the Bright Angel Trail, the famous footpath that snakes from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon all the way to the Colorado River on the canyon floor, with spectacular scenery almost every step of the way. If you’re going to hike it, May is one of the best months to do so, with average daily highs at 72 degrees on the rim and in the 80s about halfway down, at Indian Garden.

Whether you want to earn extra money or make a full-time career decision, one of these online j ...
17 best online jobs right now: Making legit money from home
By Will Healy GoBankingRates

Over the last few years, however, a so-called “gig economy” has emerged. These jobs involve workers making a living via contract work. With millions more on the unemployment rolls, these work-from-home jobs could see increased interest.

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and fo ...
Pence isolating after virus exposure
By Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Alle ...
Dr. Fauci, 2 other members of White House virus task force in quarantine
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.