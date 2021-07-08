How to save money when traveling solo

“Weekday hotel stays will always be cheaper,” says travel expert Margot Black said. “Go Sunday through Thursday to save a good chunk of change.” This way, you might get to stay in a trendy hotel — or one that’s in a very desirable location, like the beach — at a much lower price. (iStock)

Traveling solo can be both a daunting and rewarding task. While a vacation on your own frees you up to make your own itinerary, not having someone along to help split the cost can seem challenging. Fortunately, there are plenty of options when traveling by oneself that can help make your vacation cost-friendly without leaving you anxious about your pocketbook.

There’s still time: How to budget and plan for a vacation in 2021

Shhh: 13 Insider secrets from travel agents that will save you money

Margot Black, the founder and director of Black Ink PR, a firm that focuses on travel and entertainment, offered GOBankingRates some key tips on how to hit the road solo. As a veteran solo traveler, Black has some important tips that can help you see the world without breaking the bank. Read on to see what Black had to say about ensuring that your solo journey is both fun and affordable.

Save your money: Things you can get for free in every state

Plan ahead and do your research

“Research, research, research for best prices,” Black said. If you’re searching for deals online, Black suggests that you use a private or incognito window. This will prevent the website from being able to track your searches and change the price based on how long or how often you look.

Timing is also important when planning a solo trip. “I know it may seem exotic to wing it and just go, but that’s also usually quite an expensive way to do it. You’ll find the best deals approximately four months in advance, so research lots and book early,” Black said.

Don’t Break the Bank: Cheap places to travel on $100 a day or less

Wander off the beaten path

“Skip fancy and trendy restaurants on main streets – go local and you’ll have a better experience and most likely at half the price,” said Black. “Don’t ask the concierge where to eat, ask a local. And going off the beaten path, you’ll find yourself in some of the most glorious situations making fabulous memories.”

Check out: 10 credit cards to consider for travel rewards

Hit free spots

“Pack your schedule with lower-priced activities that offer tons of culture fun and access to locals,” said Black. These include things like “concerts in the park, museums, farmers markets for lunch,” all of which can show the real personality of a new place.

Flying? The best and worst airlines for cheap flights

Avoid weekends

“Weekday hotel stays will always be cheaper,” Black said. “Go Sunday through Thursday to save a good chunk of change.” This way, you might get to stay in a trendy hotel — or one that’s in a very desirable location, like the beach — at a much lower price.

Too much? 30 locations with the priciest vacation rentals

Pack smart

“Ok, this could be the Mom in me talking — bring lots of your own snacks and drinks around in an easy-to-carry cooler backpack,” Black said. “You’d be amazed how fast you can save money just by buying your water at a supermarket and digging into your own stash instead of spending a few bucks every time you’re thirsty.”

“Seriously, restrain yourself from buying overpriced anything at the airport whenever possible,” Black cautioned. “Just don’t do it.” This way you can put your money towards seeing the sight and having once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

More from GoBankingRates

Follow along with 31 days of living richer

What it means to live a truly rich life and how to achieve it

Big personal goals that you should put your money toward

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want to travel solo? Here are the best cost-saving tips