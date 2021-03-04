Las Vegas history – seen through Review-Journal pages

The Review-Journal has a deep and robust archive of front pages from our print editions, showcasing the top “news of the day” going back decades. Since mid-February, we’ve been featuring pages in our revamped daily newsletter, Starting Point. (Subscribe for that here.) Now you can read a compilation of those short takes.

February

Feb. 2:

On this date in 1931, readers of the Las Vegas Evening Review and Journal learned that work had begun on the construction highway between Boulder City and the site that would become Hoover Dam.

A load of lumber to be used in the construction of a labor camp, the first sign of progress, was spotted two days prior. The construction road, we wrote, “will be started to go off down thru the rugged rocky country to the point near the top of the great concrete structure which will hold the waters of the Colorado upon completion in 1935.”

There isn’t much actual news in the story, especially considering the giant headline blaring “DAM HIGHWAY STARTED TODAY.” But it helps to look at what else made that day’s front page.

A “semi-perfect contract bridge hand” was dealt the previous evening to Mrs. John F. Cahlan. And two teenage runaways were removed from a freight train bound for Salt Lake City by Las Vegas-based Union Pacific officers. The boys, we reported, “are medium well dressed.”

Feb. 3:

On this day in 1991, we were aghast to report that, in his role as coach of the defending national champion UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Jerry Tarkanian was paid $203,976 by the school.

“To keep its coach, UNLV officials made deals that defy explanation — even by those who made them,” we wrote. Tarkanian’s total compensation, including endorsements, was estimated to be more than $600,000.

As a sign of just how much things have changed, that base salary, accounting for inflation, equals just $390,091.37 in 2021 dollars. By comparison, current UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is earning $1.2 million this season.

That $600,000, meanwhile, would equal $1,147,462.56 today — a fraction of the $8 million University of Kentucky coach John Calipari earns each season.

Feb. 4:

On this day in 1961, the Review-Journal’s front page introduced readers to Pittman resident Pete Oliver. Apparently, people told Oliver he looked like Victor Borge, so he went to see the comedian and pianist perform at the Congo Room in the Sahara and posed for a photo with his “twin.”

Times were simpler then.

Elsewhere that day, the banner headline “LAS VEGAS LOOMS AS TV MECCA” led readers to a story about “Las Vegas Beat,” a proposed TV series starring Peter Graves and Jamie Farr that was filming in the city.

The headline got a little ahead of itself. “Las Vegas Beat” aired as an NBC movie and wasn’t picked up to series. It would be another 17 years, and the arrival of Robert Urich in ABC’s “Vega$,” before Las Vegas was truly featured in all its glory as the backdrop of a TV series.

Feb. 9:

Feb. 9: On this day in 1963, the Review-Journal used a headline size usually reserved for the start of world wars to declare “TONY CURTIS MARRIES TEENAGER IN LAS VEGAS.” The actor, who would go on to become a longtime resident of the city, wed 18-year-old German actress Christine Kaufmann, as Kirk Douglas served as best man and his wife, Anne, was maid of honor.

Feb. 12:

On this day in 1958, readers were introduced — or, in some cases, reintroduced — to Ralph Lamb.

Before stepping away from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to launch a private investigative office four years prior, Lamb spent seven years with the department, having risen to the rank of captain of detectives and chief criminal officer.

Lamb popped up earlier that day to file his candidacy for sheriff. He would lose that election but was appointed sheriff three years later. It was a position he wouldn’t relinquish until 1979, having served through the modernization of Las Vegas, as well as the arrival of the Mafia, and become something of a legend in law enforcement circles.

In 2012, Dennis Quaid starred as Lamb in the short-lived CBS drama “Vegas.”

Feb. 15:

On this day in 1973, readers learned of a referendum, approved by city commissioners, aimed at halting the spread of adult bookstores and X-rated movie theaters.

The measure, reported under the banner headline “VEGAS DRAFTS ANTI-SMUT MEASURE FOR JUNE VOTE,” stemmed from angry residents protesting the planned Climax Theater and Forbidden Book Store at 1705 E. Charleston Blvd.

“The protesting residents, mostly housewives,” we wrote, “expressed concern the two businesses would be harmful to their children and they asked how they could successfully oppose the operations.”

Ian Ross, the assistant city attorney at the time, “suggested the mothers could purchase merchandise in the bookstore, then file claim with the city that such goods were morally offensive.”

There was no word as to whether any of the concerned mothers planned to follow through with that advice.

Feb. 16:

On this day in 1931, readers of the Las Vegas Evening Review first learned of plans for the development of Boulder City.

“Designed on the lines of a double triangle, Boulder City is to have no cross streets,” the front page story read. “Boulevards, named after the Colorado river states, will serve as arteries, and there will be open plazas near each of the larger buildings in the business district.”

A variety of trees — Southern pine, fig, date, pomegranate and palm — will be planted, the story continued. “Uncle Sam will spare no effort to make his workers in the wasteland as comfortable as possible.”

Thankfully, there was a bit of forethought to the proceedings.

“Allowance has been made,” the story noted, “for the possible growth and development of Boulder City beyond the eight-year period for which it is being created.”

Feb. 17:

On this day in 1983, fans began saying goodbye to the Las Vegas Convention Center, the home of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels since 1966. We introduced readers to Jack Spicer, Dan Kempf and Linc Lageson, Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity brothers who were among those camping out for around 36 hours — along with plenty of beer, we noted, twice — to score tickets to the final two games there. “They only have 100 floor seats for the students,” Spicer noted, “and if we don’t get here early, we wind up in the rafters.” The trio claimed they left a friend behind in each of their classes to take notes for the work they missed. “I’ve never seen this before,” said UNLV great Sydney Green, who was cheered during a brief appearance. “This is what I call student involvement.” UNLV won those final two games — 84-81 against San Diego State and 111-78 over Utah State — before moving to Thomas & Mack that fall. Those also were the final two home games for Green, who would be the fifth overall pick in that year’s NBA draft, kicking off a 10-year NBA career.

Feb. 18:

On this day in 1941, amid a front page that also featured Adolf Hitler and the first photo of Al Capone after his release from Alcatraz, readers of the Las Vegas Evening Review-Journal learned that traffic signals were coming to Fremont Street. City commissioners approved spending $1,376.85 for the signals and $1,040.25 for the installation of the lights from Main to Fifth. “Under the present plan, the lights will be installed in the center of the street intersections and will not be equipped with either bells or whistles,” we wrote, forever dashing the hopes of the bells-and-whistles crowd. “They will be three-globe affairs with green, amber and red lights, the green for the go signal, the amber for the warning and pedestrian signal and the red for the stop signal,” we explained. For the record, if you’re still getting the hang of traffic lights, please disregard that advice about amber — or, as we know them, yellow — lights being “a pedestrian signal.”

Feb. 19:

On this day in 1962, readers started getting familiar with the idea of Sahara Avenue. Members of the county planning commission had voted to retain the name San Francisco Street, while the city’s board of commissioners had favored changing it to Sahara Avenue. County commissioners were to take up the matter the following day. The county planning commissioners were against the idea, we wrote, because “tons of documents and papers dating back to 1932 would have to be altered.” Ownership of the El Rancho Vegas, which bordered on San Francisco Street, also opposed the change. “About the only solution,” County Planning Director Murray Hoyt said at the time, “is to rename the street Rancho-Sahara Avenue.” Obviously, another solution eventually emerged.

Feb. 22:

On this day in 1957, the Review-Journal was obsessed with the weather. Also, we may have thought weathermen were some sort of sorcerers, able to conjure clouds or sunshine at will. “The weatherman,” we wrote, “after threatening to blow up a heavy storm, relented Friday morning and predicted that the huge throngs expected here for the long week end (sic) would be able to get the start of a good sun tan (sic).” Hotels and motels were filling up, we reported, and most of the resorts on the Strip were sold out for the three-day holiday. “It was quite apparent there would be a large throng of tourists in the area to enjoy the sunshine.” Fast forward to the Sunday, Feb. 24, front page: “Mother Nature turned flighty Friday night, bringing a rainstorm to Las Vegas and snow in the Spring Mountain range.”

Feb. 23:

On this day in 1965, readers were informed of a “bold experiment” in the city’s entertainment offerings: live theater in a Strip casino. Not a musical, such as “Guys and Dolls” or even “Flower Drum Song,” which had played the Strip. “Never Too Late,” a straight-up play starring Milton Berle, opened later that night at the Sahara, with shows at 8 p.m. and midnight. In a sign of things to come for producers bringing Broadway shows to casinos, the play’s running time was chopped from 135 minutes to 96. To further illustrate just how big Las Vegas’ entertainment scene was that week, a brief story near the remainder of that front-page tale noted that Debbie Reynolds had a sore throat and wasn’t able to perform the previous night at the Riviera. Frank Sinatra, who was appearing at the Sands, “volunteered to help out” and fill in for her.

Feb. 24:

On this day in 1989, readers learned of what was, at the time, the second-largest fine ever handed down by the Gaming Control Board. Ralph Engelstad, owner of the Imperial Palace, was fined $1.5 million and ordered to “do nothing that would glorify Adolf Hitler” as part of a plea agreement. Engelstad had admitted to hosting birthday parties for Hitler at his casino in 1986 and 1988, we wrote, “in a secret room where he had housed a multi-million-dollar collection of Nazi-era war memorabilia.” Which, yikes! Engelstad had claimed the Nazi collection was going to be open to the public, but state and community leaders had other ideas. The only fine at the time higher than Engelstad’s was the $3.5 million skimming-related penalty assessed to former Stardust owners Herb Tobman and Al Sachs.

Feb. 25:

On this day in 2005, readers were introduced to the latest incarnation of what would become MGM Resorts International. After a hearing lasting more than four hours, the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved MGM Mirage’s $7.9 billion buyout of Mandalay Resort Group. At the time, Mandalay’s portfolio included Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, Circus Circus and Slots-A-Fun on the Strip and Railroad Pass in Henderson. The company also operated the Monte Carlo, of which it owned half. The deal, completed two months later on April 25, was the second major acquisition of the decade for MGM, having formed MGM Mirage after taking on Mirage Resorts Inc. in May 2000.

Feb. 26:

On this day in 1958, we teased readers with the sensational headline “Sex-Triggered Urge To Kill Brings Death To High School Girl.” Then we paired it with “Teenagers Kill Cabbie In Rampage.” It’s admittedly tough to look beyond something like that at the top of the front page, even when neither event took place here. Heck, one or the other of those phrases likely was the working title for half the movies playing at drive-ins that year. Below that, though, there’s an interesting look at the battle for bragging rights between Reno and Las Vegas. Under the headline “Reno Claims Lead in Population over Vegas,” we wrote about the Reno Chamber of Commerce having declared the city had 52,500 residents to Las Vegas’ 50,000. The Las Vegas Chamber hadn’t posted new numbers, but Franklin Bills, the city’s planning director, declared Las Vegas “certainly” had more than 52,500 residents. These days, Reno’s population isn’t just well below that of Las Vegas, it’s dropped below Henderson and only ranks slightly ahead of North Las Vegas.

March

March 1:

On this day in 1930, readers of the Las Vegas Evening Review and Journal learned that many of their neighbors were a bunch of filthy animals. Under the headline “WARNING ISSUED TO TOSSERS OF DIRT BY VEGAS POLICE CHIEF,” we reported that Chief of Police Percy Nash was running out of patience with property owners who were dumping refuse in the thoroughfares, often right after they’d been cleaned by “chain gangs.” “Reports indicate that some of our most prominent citizens are thoughtlessly getting the alleys back into the same condition they were before, but this will not be permitted,” Nash said. “A close check is to be kept, and arrests will follow all known violations, no matter how prominent an individual it may be.”

March 2:

On this day in 1948, readers of the Las Vegas Evening Review-Journal were introduced to the looming scourge of daylight saving time. With California almost certain to adopt the practice because of a severe drought and power shortages, and Reno leaders considering the same move, officials began debating the effects those decisions would have on Las Vegas and Clark County. “Mayor E. W. Cragin pointed out this morning that we are dependent, to a large degree, on the people and industries of Los Angeles for our livelihood,” we wrote, “and, if that area goes on daylight saving time, it would seem only reasonable that Las Vegas should conform.” And that, friends, is why you’ll be struggling, even more than usual, to get out of bed in two weeks.

March 3:

On this day in 1962, readers were treated to a wild front page. Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point outburst was teased. President Kennedy approved the first atmospheric atomic tests since 1958, assuming the Soviet Union didn’t agree to a ban. A woman we described as “pretty Margie Chambers” was convicted of prostitution after she was given $35 in marked bills and photographed in the nude. (We helpfully printed “pretty Margie’s” complete address, in case anyone was interested in her services.) And two impatient cocktail waitresses were arrested “on charges of disorderly person and investigation of grand larceny.” Apparently, they called a taxi to the Showboat Hotel, waited a bit, then drove off in the first unattended cab they saw. They were soon apprehended on Fremont Street.

March 4:

On this day in 1953, readers were given a peek into the future of downtown Las Vegas. City commissioners were to vote that evening on abandoning the 40-foot height restriction on buildings. Mayor C. D. Baker stood alone in his support of the height limit, we reported, because tall structures here would “stand out like a lily in a cabbage patch.” Worried about “the terrific prices asked for front footage in the downtown area,” we wrote, three city commissioners agreed “it is necessary that the buildings go upward instead of taking up a great area on the ground.” The plan voted on that night was to allow structures up to 12 stories tall. Circa, the newest addition to the downtown landscape, stands at 35 stories.