Postal problem? USPS recommends ideal starting point

Did your cluster mailbox have a rough encounter with a vehicle? Or is it taking a long time to get a new key for your mailbox because the previous tenant didn’t return theirs?

Both problems were recently encountered by frustrated U.S. Postal Service customers in Las Vegas, acc0rding to emails to the Review-Journal.

What is your best option to get a remedy to such problems or other postal-related issues?

Instead of a trip to your local post office where long lines could cramp your schedule, the best start is a phone call.

“The best way to get an issue resolved is to call our customer care line at 1-800-ASK-USPS,” according to Rod Spurgeon, a spokesman for the post office. “The call goes to our customer care center where a case is created for the customer, a case that goes to the right Post Office and the right person.”

A customer care staff member works with the local team to make sure quality and timely service is provided, Spurgeon said in an email.

“Every call is logged in the system and constantly tracked to ensure timely completion. That’s why I like to recommend the customer care center as the first, best contact for customer’s to ask for help,” Spurgeon said in the email.

In somebody wants to use social media, Twitter is also available. Customers can contact @USPSHelp for support.

Spurgeon also offered security tips that might prevent mail problems:

— Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.

— Deposit outgoing mail at your local post office.

— Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

— Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes and residences.

— Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

The Postal Inspection Service also encourages customers to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455.

