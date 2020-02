Christians are observing Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

St. Viator Catholic Elementary School student Lilvin Nguyen, 7, prays after receiving ashes during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Michael Lepoie, 4, right, a pre-K student at St. Viator Catholic School, watches as his classmate Clara Deponai, 4, receives ashes from John Keating during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Rev. Dan Nolan blesses ashes, left, during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

St. Viator Catholic Elementary School student Kaden Benito, 6, receives ashes from the Rev. Dan Nolan during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Rev. Dan Nolan, left, receives ashes from John Keating during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

St. Viator Catholic School student Grace Yager, 12, receives ashes from the Rev. Dan Nolan during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

St. Viator Catholic School student Jaila Ann Dela Llana, 12, receives ashes from the Rev. Dan Nolan during Ash Wednesday service at St. Viator Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Schoolchildren at St. Viator Catholic School in Las Vegas received ashes on their foreheads on Wednesday.

The ashes, a symbol for penance, are usually applied with the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The Lenten season lasts for 40 days, ending at Easter, which is on April 12.