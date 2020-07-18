Virtual book club will focus on women of the Holocaust

Series of three online sessions, sponsored by Jewish Nevada, begins Aug. 20 with “Irena’s Children.”

President Barack Obama presents Jewish Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein, a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Survivor Cafe" by Elizabeth Rosner

"All But My Life" by Gerda Weissmann Klein

"Irena's Children" by Tilar J. Mazzeo

A virtual book discussion group focusing on the lives of women during the Holocaust will begin Aug. 20.

The “Women of the Holocaust” virtual book club, offered through Jewish Nevada, will encompass three books about women who experienced the Holocaust in varying ways.

The books are “Irena’s Children: The Extraordinary Story of the Woman Who Saved 2,500 Children from the Warsaw Ghetto” by Tilar Mazzeo, on Aug. 20; “All But My Life” by Gerda Weissmann Klein, on Sept. 10; and “Survivor Cafe: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory” by Elizabeth Rosner, on Nov. 5.

Scheduled guests during virtual sessions include Ray Fiol, who was hidden with a family as a child; Rena Finder, who was saved by Oskar Schindler; survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein; and author Elizabeth Rosner.

All webinars will begin at 7 p.m. Cost for the series is $54. For more information, visit https://jewishnevada.regfox.com/women-in-the-holocaust-a-virtual-book-club.