FlixBus to begin service between Las Vegas and 4 Utah cities

Low cost bus startup FlixBus plans to expand its Las Vegas service area to four Utah cities this week.

Beginning Friday, riders can order a ride to-and-from Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, St. George, Provo and Cedar City, Utah for as little as $4.99 for a limited time, the European-based company announced Tuesday.

“We are modernizing the traditional American road trip,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA, in a statement. “Our fleet is equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, ample legroom, free onboard movies and TV, and it’s the eco-friendliest form of transportation available.”

After the introductory price offer, the lowest ticket price will average about $9.99, with prices varying depending on seasonality and demand, FlixBus said.

The Las Vegas service features stoops in both Downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Strip.

A direct trip between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City will take about seven hours and 3o minutes, according to FlixBus’s website.

FlixBus also runs bus service between Las Vegas and San Francisco, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Long Beach in California and Phoenix and Tempe in Arizona.

