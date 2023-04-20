73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Travel

Harry Reid airport arrivals delayed by wind, runway maintenance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in La ...
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The combination of windy weather and the scheduled maintenance of a runway caused delays of arriving flights into Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

“The best thing is for people to check their flight status,” said Joe Rajchel, the spokesperson for the airport.

Plus, a fatal crash this morning on the airport connector road also caused traffic delays around the airport, Rajchel said.

Rajchel urged travelers to give themselves more time to get to the airport and to check their flight status with their airline.

Arriving flights were delayed, he said, because one of the airport’s runways was undergoing scheduled maintenance of its pavement surface. That maintenance, combined with the wind, meant that flights were able to only to arrive and land in a certain direction, which meant that runway was out of commission, Rajchel said.

It wasn’t clear how long the delays would be in effect because that depends on the weather, Rajchel said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
2
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
3
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
‘Your brother murdered mine’: TikTok post about Las Vegas killing goes viral
‘Your brother murdered mine’: TikTok post about Las Vegas killing goes viral
5
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vega ...
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

 
Where lost, unclaimed baggage goes to be resold
By Mike Brassfield The Penny Hoarder

The store that answers the question “What happens to lost luggage that never gets found?” also happens to be a great place to go bargain shopping online.

In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Hawaii resident Ryan Sidlow carries his son Maxwell as their ...
Only 3 airlines let families with kids sit together without fees
The Associated Press

A new “dashboard” from the Transportation Department rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check.

More stories for you
Passengers faced delays after Southwest’s nationwide grounding
Passengers faced delays after Southwest’s nationwide grounding
Fatal crash shuts down airport connector
Fatal crash shuts down airport connector
Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas after pilot falls ill, FAA says
Southwest flight returns to Las Vegas after pilot falls ill, FAA says
Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.
Spirit to begin nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Charleston, S.C.
Sunny skies to rule Las Vegas Valley in mid-April
Sunny skies to rule Las Vegas Valley in mid-April
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history