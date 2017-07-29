Review-Journal staffers share their vacation photos, stories

From Lebanon to Disneyland, see the sights from some of our recent travels.

Storm clouds pass over Cartagena, Colombia. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy watches the sun set over Cartagena, Colombia (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy shows off a fish he called "beautiful" after a day of fishing on Playa Blanca in Cartagena, Colombia, Tuesday, December 11, 2016. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review Journal

The stands at Tijuana’s Estadio Gasmart (Brian Sanford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Monday, June 19​​, 2017. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hoodoos along the rim of Bryce Canyon on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Utah. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal

Natural Bridge at Bryce Canyon National Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Utah. Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal

The view of Byblos, Lebanon, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, from inside Byblos Castle. (Harrison Keely)

The view from the Al Shouf Cedar Natural Reserve in Lebanon, April 2017 (Harrison Keely)

A man fishes in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, in April 2017. (Harrison Keely)

A room inside Beiteddine Palace, Lebanon. (Harrison Keely)

Harrison Keely, director of digital media

Destination: Lebanon

Traveler’s tale: I am not much of a traveler; it takes a lot of hand-holding to get me to cross the globe. Yet despite numerous travel warnings from the U.S. Department of State, I trekked to Lebanon, near Syria, last April. My girlfriend was teaching in Beirut and invited me to see her. I discovered a beautiful nation — rich in history, flavor and kindness. I would jump at the opportunity to visit again.

Elizabeth Brumley, photographer

Destination: Cartagena, Colombia

Traveler’s tale: As cliche as it might sound, travel brings such perspective when I step out of my own world and am able to get a glimpse of another’s story. I find when I travel, no matter if their home is made of 800-year-old brick, or a mud tukal with a roof of giant leaves, the same dramas of life occur. To travel and to be let in on someone else’s story is a great honor.

Rochelle Richards, web producer

Destinations: Disneyland, Bryce Canyon National Park

Traveler’s tale: I’d never been much of a traveler, until I married into a family of explorers. They’ve helped me discover the some of the beauties of the Southwest — Zion, Bryce Canyon, Moab and Arches National Park. I’ve yet to visit them all, but I’ve learned there is nowhere a Jeep can’t take us! Through traveling, I’ve also discovered the beauty and magic of Disney. I’d been to Disney World once in childhood but don’t remember much. But now I relive my childhood at Disneyland and count the days till my return.

Brian Sandford, View assistant editor

Destination: Estadio Gasmart in Tijuana, Mexico

Traveler’s tale: Many empty seats remained 45 minutes before the Tijuana Toros took on Liga Mexicana de Beisbol opponent Rojos del Aguila de Veracruz on July 1, but Tijuana’s Estadio Gasmart was mostly full by the second inning. The game, which Tijuana won 2-1 in 10 innings, featured a number of attractions not seen at games north of the border: cheerleaders, elote (roast sweet corn with cojita), beer cups rimmed with a thick spicy-pepper mix, music playing right until the second the ball left the pitcher’s hand, slightly off-color antics on the big screen and, most notable, low concessions prices.