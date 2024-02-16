57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist

Mayo Clinic News Network
February 16, 2024 - 8:35 am
 
“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created ...
“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created equal when it comes to our cardiovascular health,” Dr. Vinayak Nagaraja says.

As people age, many start to experience more aches and pains. While many symptoms can be chalked up to the natural aging process, it’s important to pay special attention to the cardiovascular system.

“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created equal when it comes to our cardiovascular health,” says Dr. Vinayak Nagaraja, interventional cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota. “If you have any concerns about symptoms you may be experiencing, it’s always a good idea to meet with your primary care provider to determine if you should be referred to a cardiologist.”

So, what are some warning signs for underlying problems? Symptoms that suggest you may need a referral to a cardiologist include:

— Chest discomfort.

— Shortness of breath.

— Swelling in your legs.

— High blood pressure.

— Abnormally fast or slow heart rate.

— Dizziness or fainting.

— Strong family history of premature heart disease or cardiac death.

— Leg pain or ulcers resulting from blood vessel diseases.

A cardiologist will evaluate your symptoms, review your medical history and may recommend diagnostic tests to appropriately diagnose the cause of your symptoms. The cardiologist also will help your health care team evaluate the best form of treatment.

Your individualized treatment plan could include:

Advice on diet and exercise changes: You can lower your risk of heart disease by eating a low-fat and low-sodium diet, getting at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake. Nagaraja recommends eating a Mediterranean diet and avoiding red meat as well as processed foods. He also suggests practicing yoga and meditation.

Medications: If lifestyle changes alone aren’t enough, your cardiologist may prescribe medications to control your condition. The type of medication you receive will depend on the type of heart condition and severity.

A cardiac procedure: If medications aren’t enough, your cardiology care team may recommend specific procedures or surgery. The type of procedure or surgery will depend on the type of heart condition and the extent of the damage to your heart.

If your cardiologist decides that you need cardiac surgery, you may be referred to a cardiovascular surgeon who specializes in operations on the heart, lungs and blood vessels. After you recover from the surgery, you will be sent back to your cardiologist for long-term monitoring and care.

“It may seem daunting to think about being diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition that requires surgical intervention, but discovering and treating the issue early can save your life,” Nagaraja says.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
2
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Savvy Senior: What are this year’s income limits for filing a tax return?
Savvy Senior: What are this year’s income limits for filing a tax return?
5
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The study using fitness-tracking rings found that participants with higher body temperatures al ...
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

When researchers started a COVID study using fitness-tracking rings, they didn’t know they would make a leap forward for an entirely different condition.

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story." (Amazon Prime)
Jennifer Lopez shares her advice for loving life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Do what you love now,” implores the 54-year-old superstar, who this week drops a new album and an accompanying “cinematic odyssey.”

 
Is sleep deprivation taking a toll on your health?
By Hailey Rose McLaughlin | Wealth of Geeks

While people may regularly sleep for less than seven hours per night, it is probably compromising their health more than they realize.

 
Explore a desert oasis 90 miles from Las Vegas
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

The refuge’s 5,382 protected acres are a year-round desert oasis for wildlife and an important food-and-lodging stop for migratory birds.

More stories
Does taking supplements really benefit heart health?
Does taking supplements really benefit heart health?
What veterans need to know about Medicare enrollment
What veterans need to know about Medicare enrollment
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
Cough? Sore throat? More schools suggest mildly sick kids attend anyway
Cough? Sore throat? More schools suggest mildly sick kids attend anyway
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Henderson animal shelter resumes ‘limited’ dog adoptions
Why don’t COVID tests seem to work as well as they used to?
Why don’t COVID tests seem to work as well as they used to?