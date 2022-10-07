Caravan on Las Vegas Strip to promote breast cancer awareness

The fifth annual Las Vegas Caravan for Mammogram, an event to promote breast cancer awareness among Black women and underserved communities, will take place Oct. 15.

The fifth annual Las Vegas Caravan for Mammogram, an event to promote breast cancer awareness among Black women and underserved communities, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15.

Dr. Annette Mayes invites participants to meet at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of her Las Vegas All Women’s Care office, 700 Shadow Lane, to decorate their cars in pink and black before the caravan heads down the Strip in parade formation.

Participation is free; call 702-810-5631 to sign up.

