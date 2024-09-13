Ease the sneeze: Tips to manage fall allergies

Fall can be a difficult allergy season in Southern Nevada, with ragweed pollen being a big culprit.

Leading sources of fall allergies in Southern Nevada include pollen from ragweed, sagebrush and other weeds. (Getty Images)

Does your nose get stuffy and do your eyes start to itch each spring … or sometimes each fall … or both? If you’re sneezing, sniffling, dripping and frequently clearing your throat, you could be suffering from allergies.

Fall can be a difficult allergy season in Southern Nevada, with ragweed pollen being a big culprit from late August to November.

An allergy doctor can work with you to identify what triggers your allergy and develop a treatment plan to managing your symptoms. An allergy is what occurs when your immune system encounters an allergen. An allergen can be an otherwise harmless foreign substance such as dust mites, pet dander or pollen.

Your body responds to these allergens by fighting them like a germ or virus, which is what causes those unpleasant symptoms such as itching, sneezing and more.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, just over 25 percent of adult Americans and over 18 percent of children under age 18 suffer from seasonal allergies. Allergic rhinitis accounts for 4.1 million doctor’s office visits per year.

Moreover, allergies can predispose people to shortness of breath, fatigue, headaches and more.

So, what are the most common allergens in Southern Nevada? Although they are banned from being planted and sold across the valley, mulberry and olive trees are still found in many areas, and pollen from these trees is a primary cause for our allergy symptoms.

Spring brings allergies because mulberry and olive trees pollinate around that time. Leading sources of fall allergies include pollen from ragweed, sagebrush and other weeds.

Treating your allergy

Following these basic preventative measures can go a long way to helping you get through the allergy season:

■ Don’t forget to take your medicine.

■ Highest pollen counts typically occur earlier in the morning, so try to move your outdoor recreation to early evening and shower afterward.

■ Make a habit of keeping your windows and doors shut.

■ When grooming your pet, do so outside your home to reduce the amount of pet dander you are exposed to, and wash your pet’s bedding on a regular basis.

■ You can also reduce dander by washing your pet once a week.

■ Change and wash clothes that you may have worn during an outdoor activity.

■ Wash your bedding frequently.

■ Use certified asthma- and allergy-friendly filters and change them as recommended.

■ Check pollen forecasts and avoid time outdoors when pollen levels are high.

A lot of allergy treatment options can be found over the counter, making it easier to get ahead of your symptoms. Common treatments include antihistamines, nasal sprays and decongestants.

Nasal steroids (i.e., corticosteroids) are one of the most effective medicines to treat nasal allergies.

The best way to respond to allergy flare-ups is to take some of the steps noted above and to reduce your exposure to the things that trigger your allergy symptoms.

When these steps aren’t enough, if you feel your quality of life is significantly affected your symptoms or if you are starting to have other conditions that allergies are affecting, then see your doctor.

Lastly, I encourage patients to schedule a visit with an allergist-immunologist to discuss allergies and more definitive treatment options, including medications and allergy shots.

Being proactive can go a long way to combating — or at least controlling — those pesky allergies.