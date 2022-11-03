54°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Live Well

Flu vaccination may reduce stroke risk, study suggests

By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network
November 3, 2022 - 12:34 pm
 
FILE - A recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal, suggests flu ...
FILE - A recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal, suggests flu vaccination might lower the chances of stroke among adults, especially people under 45. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Getting a flu shot may offer an added benefit. A recent study published in Stroke, an American Heart Association journal, suggests flu vaccination might lower the chances of stroke among adults, especially people under 45.

Dr. Gyanendra Kumar, a Mayo Clinic neurologist not involved in the study, says it’s long been known that respiratory infections increase the risk of stroke in the days following infection.

“Respiratory infections, in the first three days after the onset of the infection, increase the risk of a stroke,” Kumar said.

There are several theories on why getting the flu might increase the chances of stroke.

“Some of these are increased hypercoagulable state, a transient period where you have a greater predisposition to form clots,” Kumar said.

When clots form, they can block blood flow to the brain.

There are two broad subtypes of strokes: ischemic, which is the clotting kind, and hemorrhagic, or the bleeding type. The vast majority of strokes, close to 90 percent, are ischemic, Kumar said.

More than 140,000 Americans die from strokes each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s why reducing risks is so essential, and the flu shot may be another tool.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
2
5 common financial scams that target seniors
5 common financial scams that target seniors
3
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
‘Life-changing events’ can alter Medicare premiums
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
Pediatrician explains how breastfeeding benefits babies, parents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Letitia Wright in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios)
‘Wakanda Forever’ stars embrace grief as part of healing process
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o say the new sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” didn’t shy away from dealing with grief following the 2020 death of co-star Chadwick Boseman.

(Getty Images)
5 common financial scams that target seniors
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

According to the FBI, there were 92,371 older victims of fraud in 2021 resulting in $1.7 billion in losses. This was a 74 percent increase in losses over 2020.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for administration at Union Station in Los Angeles on ...
6 tips to stay safe from COVID this winter
By Céline Gounder Kaiser Health News

Although we don’t know for sure that we’ll see another surge this winter, here’s what you should know about COVID and the updated boosters to prepare.

(Getty Images)
More baby boomers opting to rent out spare room
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Because of inflation and rising housing costs a growing number of baby boomers are turning to house sharing as a way to generate some extra income.

A social distancing sticker is seen on the ground as people wait in line for Pfizer Covid-19 va ...
How the pandemic may have altered your personality
By Anagha Ramakrishnan The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From rethinking workspaces to how we socialize with one another, there hasn’t been a part of our lives unaffected by the pandemic.

Jennifer Coolidge with John Gries in a scene from "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge fueled by early career rejection
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

“There is power in rejection,” the “White Lotus” star says. “The fear ebbs away when you’re so used to losing. There’s a freedom that is so liberating that it can become life changing.”