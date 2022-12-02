57°F
Live Well

Free COVID, flu vaccine clinic set for Nevada State College

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 8:50 am
 
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for a vaccine clinic ...
Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for a vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada State College will partner with Immunize Nevada to host a COVID-19, COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Jan. 25.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school’s Rogers Student Center Ballroom, Salon C, 1300 Nevada State Drive, Henderson. The clinic is open to the public, and all shots will be provided for free, regardless of health insurance.

For more information, visit nsc.edu/calendar/events-calendar.

Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.

