Free COVID, flu vaccine clinic set for Nevada State College
Nevada State College partners with Immunize Nevada to host a COVID-19, COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic.
Nevada State College will partner with Immunize Nevada to host a COVID-19, COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Jan. 25.
It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school’s Rogers Student Center Ballroom, Salon C, 1300 Nevada State Drive, Henderson. The clinic is open to the public, and all shots will be provided for free, regardless of health insurance.
For more information, visit nsc.edu/calendar/events-calendar.
Have a health-related event? Email us at health@reviewjournal.com.