Free COVID, flu vaccine clinic set for Nevada State College

Nevada State College will partner with Immunize Nevada to host a COVID-19, COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Jan. 25.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school’s Rogers Student Center Ballroom, Salon C, 1300 Nevada State Drive, Henderson. The clinic is open to the public, and all shots will be provided for free, regardless of health insurance.

For more information, visit nsc.edu/calendar/events-calendar.

