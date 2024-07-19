How do I pay my Medicare premium monthly?

Many people do not realize that they can pay their Part B premiums monthly when not receiving their Social Security check.

Dear Toni: My Medicare began June 1, and I received my first bill about a week ago. This bill is for four months, from June 1 to Sept. 30, and is over $700. I thought Medicare was monthly. If I pay this amount, then I cannot pay my rent for August.

I was wondering if Medicare allows payments for Part B premiums to be monthly. I can’t start my Social Security check because I am not at full retirement age. I work and make more than Social Security allows without having to pay a penalty. — Julie, Oklahoma City

Dear Julie: You are correct. Many Americans pay their Medicare premiums monthly, with the payments automatically withdrawn from their Social Security checks.

But since you are not yet collecting Social Security, go to Medicare.gov to download and set up Medicare Easy Pay.

If you do not have computer access, call 800-633-4227 to request that the Medicare Easy Pay form to be mailed to you.

It may take about six to eight weeks for the Medicare Easy Pay form to be processed. In the meantime, keep up with your monthly premiums, so your Medicare Parts A and B are not terminated.

Until your Easy Pay is activated, a simple way to pay your Medicare bill is by visiting Medicare.gov and creating an account.

You will need your Medicare number to open an account. On your Medicare account, it will include information such as:

■ Which Medicare Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan you are enrolled in.

■ What your Part A and B enrollment dates are.

■ How to pay your Medicare premium, access Medicare claims, print your Medicare card, and much more

Again, I must stress the importances of staying current with your Medicare premiums. Otherwise, you may lose your benefits and be charged a penalty when they re-enroll.

Part D prescription drug premiums are not available via the Medicare site but are managed by the Part D prescription drug company. Beneficiaries can pay their Medicare prescription drug premium directly to the prescription drug company.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.