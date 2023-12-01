54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

How to recognize the signs of pneumonia

By Laurel Kelly Mayo Clinic News Network
December 1, 2023 - 9:39 am
 
Mild signs and symptoms of pneumonia often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last ...
Mild signs and symptoms of pneumonia often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer. (Getty Images)

Pneumonia causes more than 1 million hospitalizations and 50,000 deaths per year in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus, causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills and difficulty breathing.

Pneumonia can range in seriousness from mild to life-threatening. It is most serious for infants and young children, people over 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems. For some older adults and people with heart failure or chronic lung problems, pneumonia can quickly become a life-threatening condition.

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia vary from mild to severe, depending on factors such as the type of germ causing the infection, your age and your overall health. Mild signs and symptoms often are similar to those of a cold or flu, but they last longer.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

■ Chest pain when you breathe or cough.

■ Confusion or changes in mental awareness in adults 65 and older.

■ Cough, which may produce phlegm.

■ Fatigue.

■ Fever, sweating and shaking chills.

■ Lower than normal body temperature in adults older than 65 and people with weak immune systems.

■ Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

■ Shortness of breath.

Newborns and infants may not show any sign of the infection. Or they may vomit, have a fever and cough, appear restless or tired and without energy or have difficulty breathing and eating.

Seek medical attention if you have difficulty breathing, chest pain, persistent fever of 102 degrees or higher or persistent cough, especially if you are coughing up pus.

It’s especially important that people in these high-risk groups see a health care professional:

■ Adults older than 65.

■ Children younger than 2 with signs and symptoms.

■ People with an underlying health condition or weakened immune system.

■ People receiving chemotherapy or taking medication that suppresses the immune system.

Prevention

To help prevent pneumonia:

Get vaccinated: Vaccines are available to prevent some types of pneumonia and the flu. Talk with your health care team about getting these shots. The vaccination guidelines have changed over time, so make sure to review your vaccination status with your health care professional even if you recall previously receiving a pneumonia vaccine.

Make sure children get vaccinated: Health care professionals recommend a different pneumonia vaccine for children younger than 2 and for children 2 to 5 years old who are at particular risk of pneumococcal disease. Children who attend a group child care center also should get the vaccine. Health care professionals also recommend flu shots for children older than 6 months.

Practice good hygiene: To protect yourself against respiratory infections that sometimes lead to pneumonia, wash your hands regularly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Don’t smoke: Smoking damages your lungs’ natural defenses against respiratory infections.

Keep your immune system strong: Get enough sleep, exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Dispelling 3 of the most common Medicare myths
Dispelling 3 of the most common Medicare myths
2
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
A hidden health risk for older people, especially during the holidays
3
‘You have to be yourself in life,’ funnyman Carrot Top says
‘You have to be yourself in life,’ funnyman Carrot Top says
4
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
5
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People may develop PTSD when they experience, see or learn about a shocking experience or event ...
What can be done to support someone with PTSD?
By Jackie Richter Mayo Clinic News Network

Post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, doesn’t just happen to characters on the screen. It’s a normal, natural response to trauma.

Myths about Medicare can not only cause confusion; they can cost you money. (Getty Images)
Dispelling 3 of the most common Medicare myths
By Toni King Toni Says

Toni Says addresses the dreaded Part B penalty, the cost of Medicare, and how Medicare differs from health insurance.

Sadie Sandler, from left, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler arrive at the premiere ...
Adam Sandler brings the energy — and the joy
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The funnyman, who returns to Vegas next weekend for a stand-up show, can also be found these days on Netflix as an animated lizard in “Leo.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that people with a substantial smoking history undergo a ...
More lung cancer screenings urged: Where does Nevada rank?
Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network

The American Lung Association’s recently released annual lung cancer report cited an urgent need for more screening, especially among people of color.

Reducing your weight and boosting your activity level are two of the most effective ways to low ...
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
By Leigh Weingus Parade

An endocrinologist explains what constitutes prediabetes, the most common signs and what to do if you know you have it.

More stories
What to know about norovirus and how to avoid it
What to know about norovirus and how to avoid it
Nevada dog owners advised to prepare for spreading ‘mystery’ disease
Nevada dog owners advised to prepare for spreading ‘mystery’ disease
First Clark County influenza death reported this season
First Clark County influenza death reported this season
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
What everyone should know about glucose levels
What everyone should know about glucose levels
Know the warning signs of stress overload
Know the warning signs of stress overload