Mindset can play a powerful role in our longevity

When it comes to living 100 years or more, there are three areas of health that contribute: physical, cognitive and emotional.

FILE - In this May 6, 1954, file photo, Britain's Roger Bannister hits the tape to break the four-minute mile in Oxford, England. (AP Photo/File)

Our Long-Life Era community has been growing by leaps and bounds for a little over a year now. It is united through a core mindset that keeps us focused on living, loving and continuing to grow through thrilling new adventures.

The latter takes into consideration your joy, hope, contentment, love, fear, anxiety, anger and hopelessness, among other emotions, and is deeply intertwined with your mindset.

Roger Bannister effect

Consider this powerful example of how mindset affects your ability to live happily and achieve your dreams: the Roger Bannister effect.

Before Bannister became the first man in recorded history to run a mile in less than four minutes, it was believed to be physically impossible.

However, the English runner had a mindset that it could be done. He believed in it and practiced until he achieved it.

On May 6, 1954, Bannister broke the mythical four-minute barrier during a meet in Oxford, England.

After he proved this could be done, his record lasted only 46 days. Just two months later, a third man followed suit.

To date, 1,755 men have run a sub-four-minute mile (no women yet, but they are close). Once Bannister proved it was possible, the global mindset shifted.

Question for the ages

Let’s say a life insurance agent comes to your house to sell you a policy. In a casual manner, while you’re getting him coffee or water to make him comfortable, he might ask, “So, Mr. Smith, how long do you expect to live?” Your casual response, often including a specific number, tells him everything he needs to know to sell you the right insurance product.

I have been told by those in the industry that people’s predictions of how long they will live often prove uncannily accurate, which is a sobering thought.

The fact is that one’s mindset affects the mind, body and soul. We have all heard the saying, “Be careful what you think; you might manifest it.”

I have a dear friend who loved his father dearly. He used to say, “Poppy, I never want to lose you. I love you so much.” His dad would always reply, “Don’t worry, son. I am going to live until I am 83.” What happened? His dad passed away unexpectedly at age 83.

There are countless stories like this. My friend often wonders, what if his dad had changed his statement to, “Don’t worry, son. I am going to live to 103”? Would he still be here? That is a question for the ages.

Long-Life Mindset

As you ponder this question, and your own outlook on living to 100 and beyond, mull over the Long-Life Mindset. We would love to have you join the 120,000 people who are embracing this way of thinking:

I RECOGNIZE that living a healthy long life to 100 years and beyond is entirely possible.

I EMBRACE the idea that becoming a centenarian is part art and part science.

I BELIEVE that from this point forward,

I AM the artist and scientist of my own long-life destiny.

Embrace this mindset with fervor. Together, let’s defy limits, nurture our health and celebrate every moment. The journey to a vibrant, fulfilling life awaits us — let’s seize it and thrive beyond our wildest dreams!

