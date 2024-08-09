94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Mindset can play a powerful role in our longevity

FILE - In this May 6, 1954, file photo, Britain's Roger Bannister hits the tape to break the fo ...
FILE - In this May 6, 1954, file photo, Britain's Roger Bannister hits the tape to break the four-minute mile in Oxford, England. (AP Photo/File)
More Stories
Be sure to include a variety of foods to keep your child interested in their meal. (Getty Images)
Lunch box hacks to get your kids to eat everything
Sudden-onset dizziness or trouble walking is the most commonly missed sign of a mini-stroke, al ...
This is the most overlooked sign of a mini-stroke
Michelle Monaghan in "Bad Monkey," premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+. (Bob Mahoney/Apple)
Michelle Monaghan moved to tears by ‘Bad Monkey’ role
Terminating your enrollment in Medicare Parts A or B requires an interview with a Social Securi ...
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
By Marla Letizia Long-Life Era
August 9, 2024 - 9:03 am
 
Updated August 9, 2024 - 9:04 am

Our Long-Life Era community has been growing by leaps and bounds for a little over a year now. It is united through a core mindset that keeps us focused on living, loving and continuing to grow through thrilling new adventures.

When it comes to living 100 years or more, there are three areas of health that contribute: physical, cognitive and emotional.

The latter takes into consideration your joy, hope, contentment, love, fear, anxiety, anger and hopelessness, among other emotions, and is deeply intertwined with your mindset.

Roger Bannister effect

Consider this powerful example of how mindset affects your ability to live happily and achieve your dreams: the Roger Bannister effect.

Before Bannister became the first man in recorded history to run a mile in less than four minutes, it was believed to be physically impossible.

However, the English runner had a mindset that it could be done. He believed in it and practiced until he achieved it.

On May 6, 1954, Bannister broke the mythical four-minute barrier during a meet in Oxford, England.

After he proved this could be done, his record lasted only 46 days. Just two months later, a third man followed suit.

To date, 1,755 men have run a sub-four-minute mile (no women yet, but they are close). Once Bannister proved it was possible, the global mindset shifted.

Question for the ages

Let’s say a life insurance agent comes to your house to sell you a policy. In a casual manner, while you’re getting him coffee or water to make him comfortable, he might ask, “So, Mr. Smith, how long do you expect to live?” Your casual response, often including a specific number, tells him everything he needs to know to sell you the right insurance product.

I have been told by those in the industry that people’s predictions of how long they will live often prove uncannily accurate, which is a sobering thought.

The fact is that one’s mindset affects the mind, body and soul. We have all heard the saying, “Be careful what you think; you might manifest it.”

I have a dear friend who loved his father dearly. He used to say, “Poppy, I never want to lose you. I love you so much.” His dad would always reply, “Don’t worry, son. I am going to live until I am 83.” What happened? His dad passed away unexpectedly at age 83.

There are countless stories like this. My friend often wonders, what if his dad had changed his statement to, “Don’t worry, son. I am going to live to 103”? Would he still be here? That is a question for the ages.

Long-Life Mindset

As you ponder this question, and your own outlook on living to 100 and beyond, mull over the Long-Life Mindset. We would love to have you join the 120,000 people who are embracing this way of thinking:

I RECOGNIZE that living a healthy long life to 100 years and beyond is entirely possible.

I EMBRACE the idea that becoming a centenarian is part art and part science.

I BELIEVE that from this point forward,

I AM the artist and scientist of my own long-life destiny.

Embrace this mindset with fervor. Together, let’s defy limits, nurture our health and celebrate every moment. The journey to a vibrant, fulfilling life awaits us — let’s seize it and thrive beyond our wildest dreams!

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Contact her at Marla@LongLifeEra.com. Visit longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
This is the most overlooked sign of a mini-stroke
This is the most overlooked sign of a mini-stroke
2
Savvy Senior: Is this email from Social Security legitimate or a scam?
Savvy Senior: Is this email from Social Security legitimate or a scam?
3
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
4
Michelle Monaghan moved to tears by ‘Bad Monkey’ role
Michelle Monaghan moved to tears by ‘Bad Monkey’ role
5
Should you stretch before exercise? After? Never? Here’s what to know.
Should you stretch before exercise? After? Never? Here’s what to know.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sudden-onset dizziness or trouble walking is the most commonly missed sign of a mini-stroke, al ...
This is the most overlooked sign of a mini-stroke
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

It may be easy to brush off the signs of a transient ischemic attack, or mini-stroke, but getting immediate medical help is crucial.

Terminating your enrollment in Medicare Parts A or B requires an interview with a Social Securi ...
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
By Toni King Toni Says

I made a big mistake enrolling in Medicare while still working full time, and my Part B premium has exploded because of my income level.

Re-establishing a structured routine before the school year can help minimize stress and anxiet ...
Routine, resources can help tackle new school year
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Every summer seems to fly by, especially if you have school-aged children. How can you best prepare them for the challenges of a new school year?

This image shows a recipe for shrimp ceviche in New York on March 30, 2022. Serve with tortilla ...
5 summer meals for when it’s too hot to cook
By Katie Workman The Associated Press

Are you getting to the point where turning on the stove or the oven feels … not all that desirable?

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Routine, resources can help tackle new school year
recommend 2
Poll reveals older Americans’ top health care fear
recommend 3
How often should you reassess your fitness goals?
recommend 4
What can you do about age-related macular degeneration?
recommend 5
How environmental exposures affect your health
recommend 6
Discover sweet health benefits of summertime melons