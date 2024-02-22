58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Easy-to-use dental care products for older people

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
February 22, 2024 - 10:07 am
 
For seniors who suffer from arthritis or have other hand weaknesses or tremors, an electric too ...
For seniors who suffer from arthritis or have other hand weaknesses or tremors, an electric toothbrush is often a good solution for keeping their teeth clean. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: I have arthritis and hand tremors that affect my grip strength and make brushing my teeth difficult. I’ve read that electric toothbrushes can help. Can you make any recommendations for seniors? — Arthritic Alice

Dear Alice: For seniors who suffer from arthritis or have other hand weaknesses or tremors, an electric toothbrush is often a good solution for keeping their teeth clean. At the push of a button, an electric toothbrush will do everything to do the cleaning for you, and most come with a wide, slightly weighted handle and rubberized grip that make them easier and more comfortable to hold.

How to choose

With dozens of different electric toothbrushes on the market, here are several points to consider:

Cost: The cost of electric toothbrushes will range from $10 for a model with replaceable AA batteries to more than $200 for some models with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, multiple brushing modes, smartphone integrations and other features.

Brushing action: Brush heads tend to be either “spinning” (they rotate very fast in one direction, then the other, and bristles may pulsate in and out) or “sonic” (they vibrate side to side). Both methods are effective and a matter of personal preference.

Electric versus battery: Choose a brush with a built-in rechargeable battery and an electric charging station. They are much more convenient and cost-effective than toothbrushes that use replaceable batteries.

Brushing timer: Since most dentists recommend brushing for two minutes, get an electric toothbrush with a built-in timer — most have them. Some brushes will even split the two minutes into four 30-second intervals and will notify you when it’s time to switch to a different quadrant of your mouth.

Extra features: Most higher-priced electric brushes come with extra features such as cleaning modes, pressure sensors, a charge-level display and more. There are even toothbrushes that connect to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth to track brushing habits.

Best electric toothbrushes

According to Consumer Reports, the top electric toothbrushes for 2024 are the Oral-B iO 7 Series ($150); Oral B Genius X 10000 ($200); Bruush Electric Toothbrushes ($95); and the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 ($120). And the top rated low-cost electric toothbrush is the Brightline 86700 ($30).

Easier flossing tools

If flossing has become challenging, a good alternative to traditional string floss are floss picks. These are disposable plastic-handle tools that have floss threaded onto them, which makes them easier to hold and use.

Some other flossing products to consider that are easy on the hands are the WaterPik Power Flosser ($15), which gently vibrates to dislodge embedded food particles between your teeth. Or consider a water flosser, which uses high-pressured pulsating water to remove food particles and plaque and will stimulate your gums in the process.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
‘Shawshank Redemption’ line still inspires Morgan Freeman
2
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
3
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
4
5 takeaways from Netflix’s ‘You Are What You Eat’ docuseries
5 takeaways from Netflix’s ‘You Are What You Eat’ docuseries
5
Are high-protein diets helpful? And how much protein is too much?
Are high-protein diets helpful? And how much protein is too much?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" is due out March 8 on Apple TV+ ...
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You need that kick-in-the-can moment to get out of your comfort zone,” says the 77-year-old star of “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Reluctant Traveler.”

 
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

When researchers started a COVID study using fitness-tracking rings, they didn’t know they would make a leap forward for an entirely different condition.

“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created ...
8 symptoms that should be evaluated by a cardiologist
Mayo Clinic News Network

“Heart Month is a great time of year to remind people that not all symptoms are created equal when it comes to our cardiovascular health,” Dr. Vinayak Nagaraja says.

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story." (Amazon Prime)
Jennifer Lopez shares her advice for loving life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Do what you love now,” implores the 54-year-old superstar, who this week drops a new album and an accompanying “cinematic odyssey.”

 
Is sleep deprivation taking a toll on your health?
By Hailey Rose McLaughlin | Wealth of Geeks

While people may regularly sleep for less than seven hours per night, it is probably compromising their health more than they realize.

 
Explore a desert oasis 90 miles from Las Vegas
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

The refuge’s 5,382 protected acres are a year-round desert oasis for wildlife and an important food-and-lodging stop for migratory birds.

More stories
Savvy Senior: Tips for keeping older drivers safe on the road
Savvy Senior: Tips for keeping older drivers safe on the road
Savvy Senior: What are this year’s income limits for filing a tax return?
Savvy Senior: What are this year’s income limits for filing a tax return?
Savvy Senior: How to qualify for Medicare spouse benefits
Savvy Senior: How to qualify for Medicare spouse benefits
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover weight-loss treatments?
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover weight-loss treatments?
‘Barbie’ star stunned by Oscar nod, power of words
‘Barbie’ star stunned by Oscar nod, power of words
On Medicare: Why Part D is key to no-cost vaccines
On Medicare: Why Part D is key to no-cost vaccines