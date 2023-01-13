44°F
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to pick up a good reacher-grabber tool

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
January 13, 2023 - 7:38 am
 
A good “reacher-grabber” is a very practical tool for anyone who struggles with injuries, arthritis or loss of mobility. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good reacher-grabber tools for seniors with back or hip problems who need help picking things up? I bought a cheap one a few months ago that doesn’t work very well but would like to find one that does. — Bad Back Betty

Dear Betty: A good reacher-grabber is a very practical and popular tool for anyone who struggles with injuries, arthritis or loss of mobility. It works like an extension of your arm, allowing you to reach down and pick things up without bending or stooping over. It can also help with reaching and grabbing things in high overhead places, as well as areas that are difficult to get to.

But with so many different types of reacher-grabbers on the market, finding a good one that works well for you is not always easy. Depending on your needs, here are some top-rated products to consider.

All-purpose: For retrieving small and medium-size items, the Ettore Grip’n Grab, is a top option that can handle most chores. This 34-inch-long tool has a soft comfortable trigger handgrip and a rubberized jaw that’s strong enough to lift objects up to 5 pounds and up to 4 inches wide yet sensitive enough to pick up something as small as a dime. The jaw also rotates and locks at 90 degrees for vertical or horizontal use to help you reach things in awkward spaces.

Lightweight: If you want a reacher primarily for retrieving small lightweight items around the house, the RMS Featherweight the Original Reacher is a top pick. Available in 32- and 26-inch lengths, it’s made from ultralightweight aluminum and has a trigger-style handgrip with a serrated jaw that provides a secure grip when lifting objects.

It also has a magnet built into the tip for picking up lightweight metal objects such as a paperclip, and a small hook (or horn) that aids in retrieving things such as clothes, shoes or keys. It even has a built-in clip on the arm so you can attach it to canes, walkers and wheelchairs. But, because of its super-lightweight design, it doesn’t work well at retrieving heavier items such as canned goods from shelves.

Foldable: For easier storage, the top-selling folding grabber is the Zayad Reacher Grabber Tool, which is 32 inches long and has a slip joint in the arm that allows it to easily fold in half. It also has a soft ergonomic grip with a rubberized, rotating jaw that can lift objects up to 3 pounds and up to 4 inches wide.

Heavy duty: For heavier lifting jobs or for outdoor use, the Unger Nifty Nabber is a top choice. Available in 36- and 48-inch lengths, this sturdy tool has a rubber-coated heavy-duty claw that grips small, large and odd-shaped items with ease. It also has a built-in magnet for picking up small metal objects, an ergonomic squeeze-grip handle and can lift 8 pounds.

Where to buy

You can buy reacher-grabbers at many pharmacies, retail, medical equipment and home improvement stores. Because it’s a specialty item, though, the selection is usually limited. Your best bet is to buy one online at Amazon.com, which sells all of the top reacher-grabbers at prices ranging from around $10 to $20.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

