Savvy Senior: Tips for retirees to find fun part-time work

Dear Savvy Senior: As a 68-year-old retiree, I’m interested in finding a fun part-time job that can occupy some of my time and generate a little extra income. What are some low-stress part-time jobs that are popular among retirees? — Part-Time Retiree

Dear Retiree: Working part time in retirement can be a terrific way to keep busy and earn extra income. The key is finding the right gig that’s fun and satisfying for you. Here are a few possibilities to explore:

Pet services: If you love animals, consider pet sitting or dog walking. To find these jobs, advertise your services in veterinarians’ offices or online at sites such as Craigslist.org or Care.com. Or, if you’d rather work for an organization that offers these services, visit Rover.com.

Teach or tutor: Depending on your expertise, you could substitute teach or tutor students. To look for substitute teaching positions, contact your local school district to see what qualifications they require. To advertise tutoring services, use websites such as Wyzant.com and Tutor.com.

Drive: If you like to drive, you can get paid to drive others around using Uber or Lyft apps, or become a food delivery driver through Instacart or Uber Eats.

Babysit: If you like kids, babysitting can be a fun way to put money in your pocket. To find jobs or advertise your services, use sites such as Care.com and Sittercity.com.

Tour guide: If you live near any historical sites or locations, national parks or museums, inquire about becoming a tour guide.

Write or edit: Many media, corporate and nonprofit websites are looking for freelancers to write, edit or design content. Explore FreelanceWriting.com, FreelanceWritingGigs.com and Freelancer.com.

Consult: If you have a lot of valuable expertise in a particular area, offer your services as a consultant through a firm or on your own through freelancer sites such as Upwork.com, Fiverr.com, Freelancer.com or Guru.com.

Translator or interpreter: If you’re fluent in more than one language, you can do part-time interpretation over the phone or translate documents or audio files. Try sites such as Translate.com, ProZ.com or Gengo.com.

Public events: Sporting events, festivals, concerts and shows need ticket takers, security guards, ushers, concession workers and more. Contact nearby venues to apply.

Tax preparer: If you have tax preparation experience or are willing to take a tax prep course, you can find seasonal work preparing tax returns at firms such as H&R Block or Jackson Hewitt.

Bookkeeper: If you have a finance or accounting background you can find freelance bookkeeping gigs at sites such as Upwork.com and Fiverr.com or through firms such as BelaySolutions.com.

Librarian assistant: If you love books, public libraries hire part-time workers to shelve books, send out overdue notices, help patrons and handle other tasks. Contact your local library to see what’s available.

If you don’t find these options appealing, try FlexJobs.com, which lists thousands of flexible work-at-home jobs from more than 5,700 employers. Membership fees start at $10.

