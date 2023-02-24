Skye Canyon community to host annual Fit Fest

A day full of fitness and outdoor fun will include a 5K/8K race, 1-mile fun run, yoga, guided meditation, and activities for kids.

Skye Canyon's Fit Fest returns March 4, 2023, to the northwest valley community. (Skye Canyon)

A full day of fitness and outdoor fun, Skye Canyon’s annual Fit Fest returns March 4 at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

The day kicks off with an opening ceremony and a warmup by Club Pilates marking the start of the 5K/8K race and the 1-mile fun run. The wellness celebration continues with a cooldown by YogaSix and an awards ceremony.

The day will also include yoga and guided meditation. For kids, the event will feature a rock wall, an inflatable obstacle course and games.

For more information or to register to race, visit skyecanyon.com/fit-fest.

