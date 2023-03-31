52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Study: Ignoring social media can improve your health

By Nancy Clanton Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 31, 2023 - 9:13 am
 
A recent study from Swansea University linked reduced social media usage with better health and ...
A recent study from Swansea University linked reduced social media usage with better health and mental well-being. (Getty Images)

Feeling stressed or just not well overall? Maybe you should put down your phone.

A new study, from Swansea University, found reducing your social media use by just 15 minutes a day can not only improve your general health and immune function, but also can improve symptoms of depression and loneliness.

“These data demonstrate that, when people reduce their social media use, their lives can improve in many ways — including benefits for their physical health and psychological well-being,” professor Phil Reed from Swansea University’s School of Psychology, who conducted the study, said in a news release.

For three months, Reed, Tegan Fowkes and Mariam Khela examined the effects on physical health and psychological functioning when people reduce their social media usage by 15 minutes a day.

The 50 study participants — ages 20-25 — were randomly divided into three groups: One was asked to change nothing about their habits (No Change); one was asked to reduce usage by 15 minutes a day (Reduce); and the third was asked to reduce use by 15 minutes daily and substitute another activity during that time (Reduce + Activity). They also answered a monthly questionnaire about their health and psychological function, along with weekly reports on how much they used social media.

The researchers found those in the Reduce group actually cut out 40 minutes of social media scrolling each day. The No Change group actually added 10 minutes of phone use, while the group specifically asked to replace scrolling with another activity added a whopping 25 minutes to their average use.

“There was a significant improvement in the Reduce group in general health, immune function, loneliness, and depression compared to the other groups,” the researchers wrote.

Reed added: “That the group asked to reduce their usage and do something different did not show these benefits suggests that campaigns to make people healthier could avoid telling people how to use their time. They can resent it. Instead, give them the facts, and let them deal with how they make the reduction, rather than telling them to do something more useful — it may not be effective.”

The study was published in February in the Journal of Technology in Behavior Science.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Social Security disability payments could jeopardize Medicaid benefits
Social Security disability payments could jeopardize Medicaid benefits
2
Savvy Senior: Sorting out new RMD rules for retirement accounts
Savvy Senior: Sorting out new RMD rules for retirement accounts
3
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
4
Will Medicare Part D cover cost of shingles vaccine?
Will Medicare Part D cover cost of shingles vaccine?
5
Why mental health matters, and the consequences of ignoring it
Why mental health matters, and the consequences of ignoring it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, two key factors to keep in mind are duration ...
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
By Marty Velasco Hames Mayo Clinic News Network

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Walking around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to. But is your exercise routine the best for your heart health?

Though awareness of heart disease in women has increased, it’s still sometimes referred ...
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

“Women often ignore symptoms of heart disease, which was historically felt to be a ‘man’s disease’ — this is far from the truth,” Dr. Briana Costello says.

More stories for you
Inno Supps T-Drive: Best Testosterone Booster for Peak Performance?
Inno Supps T-Drive: Best Testosterone Booster for Peak Performance?
Fit After 50 Reviews – Mark Mcilyar Men’s Home Fitness Program Worth It?
Fit After 50 Reviews – Mark Mcilyar Men’s Home Fitness Program Worth It?
Study backs use of new cholesterol drug without statin side effect
Study backs use of new cholesterol drug without statin side effect
The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
The health benefits, and potential drawbacks, of napping
Clark County ranks as 6th-healthiest county in Nevada, study says
Clark County ranks as 6th-healthiest county in Nevada, study says
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy