Target this glucose range to prevent diabetes, doctors say

If you are at risk for diabetes, it can be helpful to track your glucose numbers. Endocrinologists explain why this can be beneficial.

If you are working with an endocrinologist, monitoring your blood sugar level with a continuous glucose monitor can be helpful. (Getty Images)

More than 38 million Americans — about 1 in 10 — have diabetes, with the vast majority being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed through diet and lifestyle changes, and making the effort is well worth it because having Type 2 diabetes increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and dementia.

If you are at risk for diabetes, it can be helpful to track your glucose numbers. Here, endocrinologists explain why this can be beneficial and the exact glucose numbers to aim for:

Who should track glucose?

If you aren’t sure whether you are at high risk for getting diabetes, your health care provider can screen you by asking about your family history, other contributing factors and measuring your blood sugar levels.

“​​The American Diabetes Association recommends screening for all adults above age 35 for diabetes and individuals with a personal or family history of prediabetes, diabetes, gestational diabetes and obesity,” says Dr. Chhaya Makhija, an endocrinologist specializing in diabetes.

Makhija says that when it comes to diabetes, there are risk factors you can’t control (such as genetics) as well as risk factors you can (such as having a diet high in sugar and living a sedentary lifestyle).

“I have seen younger and younger individuals getting diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and the youngest I am aware of is a 12-year-old child,” Makhija says, adding that this is a stark change from the past when it was primarily diagnosed in people older than 60.

“Recognizing your risk factors and starting to screen early on gives a chance to reverse, treat and prevent complications,” she adds.

Dr. Akhil Shenoy, an endocrinologist and medical adviser at Aeroflow Diabetes, says that individuals who are at high risk for Type 2 diabetes can benefit from working with an endocrinologist to lower their risk through what they can control.

Shenoy explains that endocrinologists can establish glucose goals (blood sugar targets) and explain why fluctuations in glucose occur.

It’s possible to monitor glucose numbers at home to see if you’re meeting your goals. But Shenoy doesn’t recommend monitoring your glucose numbers unless you’re working with an endocrinologist, because it could cause unnecessary anxiety.

If you are working with an endocrinologist, however, monitoring your glucose can be helpful.

Makhija explains that glucose is monitored by using a continuous glucose monitor sensor.

“These devices and tools help patients as well as their physicians or health care team to learn real-time changes in glucose levels and make proactive changes to their treatment plan or dietary changes in real time rather than waiting for a blood test called Hemoglobin A1c every four months,” she says, adding that she encourages her patients with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes to use them.

Ideal glucose numbers

Of course, having a continuous glucose monitor is only helpful if you have a glucose goal. What glucose numbers should you aim for? Makhija explains that, normally, blood glucose hovers between 60 to less than 100 between meals. After eating, she says, the blood sugar should be less than 120, and it should be 140 one to two hours after eating.

“The more insulin-sensitive an individual is, the better blood sugar averages are seen. If someone has Type 2 diabetes and is aiming for good control, then goals are usually individualized based on the status of their disease and complications,” Makhija says. “Most of the time, a fasting goal of less than 120 in patients with Type 2 diabetes and two-hour postmeal blood glucose close to 140 would be ideal.”

Shenoy adds to this, saying that maintaining fasting blood sugars below 126 through lifestyle changes is a good starting point to avoid Type 2 diabetes.

Makhija says that for people with Type 2 diabetes, there are also hemoglobin A1c targets to aim for. “For a healthy adult, it would be less than 7 percent,” she says.

Diet and exercise

Need help reaching your glucose targets? Both doctors say that eating high-fiber foods can help. That means vegetables, chickpeas, beans and lentils are all great foods to integrate into your meals.

If you want a specific eating plan to follow, Shenoy recommends the DASH diet or the Mediterranean diet, both of which emphasize eating lots of plant-based foods.

Both doctors also say that exercising regularly is another way to help meet your glucose goals.

One key way to reach your glucose goals that many forget is drinking enough water.

“Hydration with water is key. Prioritize water rather than other beverages when you’re thirsty,” Makhija says.

Remember, a continuous glucose monitor is just a tool. If you find yourself obsessing over the numbers, it can be helpful to focus on maintaining healthy habits to the best of your ability and leaving the number reading to your doctor.

Type 2 diabetes is preventable, and it’s also reversible. By changing your habits, you can alter your diagnosis.