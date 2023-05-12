70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

US has a major food waste problem. Here’s how you can help.

By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
May 12, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
We’ve all been perpetrators of food waste in ways which we may not be aware, says registered ...
We’ve all been perpetrators of food waste in ways which we may not be aware, says registered dietitian Judy Barbe. (Katie Nesling/Dreamstime)

“It’s hard for a bruised apple to find a home.”

That’s how registered dietitian Judy Barbe began “Fuel for the Future: Solutions to Reduce Food Waste at Home,” a recent webinar sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

We’ve all been perpetrators of food waste in ways that we may not be aware, she explained. Turning away from slightly blemished produce is one of them. So is leaving behind that lone banana that was separated from its bunch at the grocery store. And how about letting letting leftovers die a slow death in the fridge? Guilty.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food is the most common material in U.S. landfills. And apart from consumer-facing businesses like grocery stores and restaurants, home is where most food waste happens, according to data from ReFED, a nonprofit dedicated to ending food loss and waste in the U.S.

Barbe gave us some pretty cool solutions to repurpose food in our own homes.

“When planning meals, ask, ‘What do I have to eat?’ not ‘What do I want to eat?’ ” she says. “And don’t forget to shop your freezer!”

A grocery list is still the best way to buy wisely. A lot of waste happens when we purchase more than we need, Barbe says.

Then, make sure to store your food wisely.

Milk, for example, does not belong on the door, but in the coldest part of the refrigerator: in the back, on a bottom shelf. And keep eggs in their carton to retain moisture, she advises.

Use the humidity levers on your produce drawers. Set it to higher humidity for leafy greens, herbs and cucumbers, and lower humidity for apples, pears, stone fruit and avocados.

And yes, bananas can be stored in the fridge after they ripen, Barbe says. “The skin will turn black,” says Barbe, “But the inside will stay perfectly fine.”

Don’t toss what you can use. Carrots, for example, don’t need to be peeled.

Then eat it all, which doesn’t necessarily mean no leftovers. In fact, you’ll be more efficient — and avoid overeating — if you cook once and eat two or three times, Barbe says.

I liked her idea for a “soup bag” in the freezer with bits and pieces of leftover veggies and meat. Leftover broth and even wine can also be stored in the freezer for future soups and sauces.

After hearing this, my friend looked puzzled and said: “Whoever has leftover wine?”

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Savvy Senior: Special equipment can aid older golfers
Savvy Senior: Special equipment can aid older golfers
2
On Medicare: Why is my Part A premium an extra $506?
On Medicare: Why is my Part A premium an extra $506?
3
‘Book Club’ stars tout the power of female friendships
‘Book Club’ stars tout the power of female friendships
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sure, you could take Mom to brunch on the busiest restaurant day of the year, but how about a r ...
7 options to give Mom a gift of self-care, serenity
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Sure, you could take Mom to brunch on the busiest restaurant day of the year, but how about considering a relaxing day at a Las Vegas Valley spa instead?

To qualify for Medicare Part A at no cost, you must have worked and paid Social Security and Me ...
On Medicare: Why is my Part A premium an extra $506?
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans do not realize that they must work a certain amount of time and pay employment taxes to have Medicare Part A with no premium.

FILE - Adderall XR capsules are displayed on Feb. 24, 2023. Drug shortages are growing in the U ...
What’s behind shortages of prescription drugs?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Drug shortages are a growing problem that experts see no clear path to resolving. For patients, that means treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles.

 
Mental health awareness increasing, and not just in May
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Special / RJ

As Mental Health Awareness Month, May is an important time of year. Yet most would agree we would be remiss to focus on our mental health only one month out of the year.

More stories for you
U2 adds 8 more dates for ‘Achtung Baby’ show at MSG Sphere
U2 adds 8 more dates for ‘Achtung Baby’ show at MSG Sphere
7 options to give Mom a gift of self-care, serenity
7 options to give Mom a gift of self-care, serenity
Hidden Raiders references riddle Chargers’ schedule video
Hidden Raiders references riddle Chargers’ schedule video
El Cortez owner: New bars, casino expansion planned to ‘spice up’ property
El Cortez owner: New bars, casino expansion planned to ‘spice up’ property
Report: Tom Brady in talks to buy share of Raiders
Report: Tom Brady in talks to buy share of Raiders
‘Just keep going’: Local students honored at RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards
‘Just keep going’: Local students honored at RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards