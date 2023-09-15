80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Why lung health is so vital, and 3 steps to improve yours

By Kaitlin Vogel Parade
September 15, 2023 - 9:55 am
 
“Your lungs don’t just help you breathe — they also help to deliver oxygen ...
“Your lungs don’t just help you breathe — they also help to deliver oxygen to every organ in your body,” says Dr. Robert Goldberg, a pulmonologist with Providence Mission Hospital. (Getty Images)
A simple tool to help recruit more oxygenation is 4-7-8 breathing, in which patients inhale dee ...
A simple tool to help recruit more oxygenation is 4-7-8 breathing, in which patients inhale deeply for four seconds, hold for seven seconds and exhale slowly for eight seconds. (Getty Images)

We all know the importance of brain health, gut health and heart health, but when it comes to lung health, it’s probably not something many of us think too much about.

But research shows that your lung health can predict how long you live. One study that involved a 30-year follow-up found that there is a direct link between lung function and mortality.

In 1960 and 1961, researchers looked at 2,273 men and women ages 15 to 96, gathering data on lifestyle, health and lung function. In 1990, a follow-up study indicated which participants had died and their cause of death. Results showed that the 20 percent of men with the poorest lung function at the start of the study were more than twice as likely to have died compared with men with the best lung function. Women with the poorest lung function were more than 1½ times more likely to have died.

Since lung health is key to living a long life, here are ways to keep yours healthy:

Why lung health is vital

“Your lungs don’t just help you breathe — they also help to deliver oxygen to every organ in your body,” says Dr. Robert Goldberg, a pulmonologist with Providence Mission Hospital. “Plus, they help to remove carbon dioxide as you exhale — this is incredibly important to your overall health. And your lungs help to protect your airways from harmful irritants and substances.”

Having healthy lungs also helps to reduce your risk of developing severe complications of any illnesses that enter your respiratory system, such as the common cold, Goldberg adds. That’s why it’s important to keep them healthy by not smoking and avoiding exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants that can cause respiratory damage, such as secondhand smoke and other chemicals. Get plenty of exercise, and avoid outdoor activities on days when there is poor air quality.

Poor lung health signs

One of the most important signs of poor lung health is having trouble breathing — this is incredibly serious, especially in older adults. It’s extremely important to contact your doctor immediately if it continues to be tough to breathe, as it could be a sign of asthma, lung cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Goldberg explains.

COPD, which is a group of diseases including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, can cause a blockage in your airway and other breathing-related challenges. Other poor lung health symptoms include a chronic cough or chest pain, wheezing, shortness of breath and coughing up blood. If you have any of these systems, make an appointment with your doctor, Goldberg says.

Improving lung health

Steer clear of toxic pollutants: Healthy lungs can stay healthy by avoiding toxic inhalational agents, including smoke, dust and other pathogens, explains Dr. Thomas Yadegar, pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Engage in regular exercise and practice deep breathing techniques: Exercise and deep breathing exercises also promote healthy lung function. A simple tool to help recruit more oxygenation is 4-7-8 breathing, in which patients inhale deeply for four seconds, hold for seven seconds and exhale slowly for eight seconds, Yadegar explains.

Wash your hands regularly: You can help to prevent respiratory infections, especially during cold and flu season, by regularly washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding large crowds and getting an annual flu shot, Dr. Goldberg explains. And, if you do catch a cold or the flu, make sure to stay home to avoid exposing others to your illness.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Intuition tells Michelle Yeoh, 61, she’s in her prime
Intuition tells Michelle Yeoh, 61, she’s in her prime
2
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
3
Understanding Medicare’s rules on skilled nursing coverage
Understanding Medicare’s rules on skilled nursing coverage
4
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
5
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Your overall exercise plan should include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, b ...
7 benefits of regular physical activity
By Laurel Kelly Mayo Clinic News Network

A well-rounded fitness training program is essential, and it can lead to a healthier, happier you.

The CDC strongly recommends flu and COVID vaccines for everyone 6 months and older. (Getty Images)
Is it OK to get flu, COVID and RSV shots at same time?
By Kimberly Cataudella The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

We’ve just entered flu season, and doctors recommend getting vaccinated to protect against severe illness. The same goes for safeguarding against COVID and RSV.

Medicare will pay for a second opinion if your current doctor has recommended surgery or some o ...
Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover second opinions?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Getting a second medical opinion from another doctor is a smart idea that may offer you a fresh perspective and additional treatment options.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the best actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at ...
Intuition tells Michelle Yeoh, 61, she’s in her prime
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You are the one who leads the whole process of your life,” the Oscar winner declares. “You need to listen to what’s inside you.”

 
Are essential oils good or bad for your lungs?
By Jennifer Larson Parade

Peppermint, lavender, lemon, rosemary, tea tree … people have embraced a whole range of essential oils to help relieve stress, anxiety and even chronic pain.

Getting a back-to-school physical is essential for many reasons. (Getty Images)
How important are back-to-school doctor visits?
By Dr. Tina Ardon Mayo Clinic News Network

Late summer is often a busy time of purchasing school supplies, finding new clothes, and wrapping up summer vacations.

More stories
13 signs your lungs may not be healthy
13 signs your lungs may not be healthy
Are essential oils good or bad for your lungs?
Are essential oils good or bad for your lungs?
Heart conditions, deaths from air pollution on the rise, study says
Heart conditions, deaths from air pollution on the rise, study says
Doctors explain what a blood clot feels like
Doctors explain what a blood clot feels like
Try this mindfulness meditation countdown to ease anxiety
Try this mindfulness meditation countdown to ease anxiety
How important are back-to-school doctor visits?
How important are back-to-school doctor visits?