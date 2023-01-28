1 dead, 6 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. near Cabana Drive and East Desert Inn Road.

One person died and six others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon.

The crash involving a sedan and an SUV occurred around 12:40 p.m. near Cabana Drive and East Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Matt Arnold.

He said six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person died at the hospital.

Cabana between Desert Inn and East Twain Avenue was closed.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

