1 dead in 2-motorcycle crash in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 10:40 pm
 
One person is dead after a crash involving two motorcycles in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Stewart Avenue, near North Bruce Street. One motorcyclist died at the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Everett.

He said the two motorcycles were unable to “negotiate the roadway” while traveling east on Stewart, and both crashed off the road.

The other motorcyclist was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Everett.

He said speed was a possible factor in the crash.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

