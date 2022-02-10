1 dead in head-on collision in Spring Valley

Two vehicles collided at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard around 9:50 p.m.

(Getty Images)

One person died after a head-on collision in Spring Valley on Wednesday night, police said.

Two vehicles collided at West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. Two people were taken to local hospitals. One died at the hospital and another was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Valdez.

Russell Road was closed in both directions between Jones Boulevard and El Camino Road, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

