1 dead in Summerlin crash; primary route to Red Rock reopened

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 11:13 am
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 1:42 pm
The scene where a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene where a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas woman was speeding down Sky Vista in a 2019 Kia Forte when she blew through a stop sign at the T-intersection with Charleston, police said.

The car hit a landscape median, going airborne into a desert area, where it struck a large rock, police said.

The woman, who will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, died at the scene.

Charleston was shut down in both directions for several hours, reopening late morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

This was the 39th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads in 2022.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

