1 dead in Summerlin crash; primary route to Red Rock reopened

Charleston was shut down in both directions for several hours, reopening about 11:30 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The scene where a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The scene where a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas woman was speeding down Sky Vista in a 2019 Kia Forte when she blew through a stop sign at the T-intersection with Charleston, police said.

The car hit a landscape median, going airborne into a desert area, where it struck a large rock, police said.

The woman, who will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, died at the scene.

This was the 39th traffic fatality on Metro-patrolled roads in 2022.

