1 killed, 1 arrested after 2 vehicles collide in North Las Vegas

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. at North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One driver died and another was arrested after a two-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., a 2015 BMW 328i driven by 20-year-old Las Vegas resident Corey Clark was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard in the leftmost of three travel lanes at what police called a high rate of speed.

A 2011 Chevrolet Colorado was stopped at a marked stop sign eastbound on Jay Avenue. The collision occurred when the pickup attempted to cross Decatur, striking the front of the BMW with the left side of the Chevrolet.

Medical personnel took the unidentified driver of the Chevrolet to University Medical Center where he died.

Clark remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said. He was arrested after the preliminary investigation and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. His exact charges were not specified.

The driver’s death was the 103rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased driver after relatives have been notified.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.