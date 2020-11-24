1 killed, 1 arrested for suspected DUI in northwest Las Vegas collision

A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspected drunken driving after a fatal northwest valley two-vehicle collision late Monday night.

A vehicle is prepared to be towed from the scene of a fatal collision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache in west Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache intersection remains closed as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, for police to investigate a fatal collision. (RTC Fast camera)

A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspected drunken driving after a fatal northwest valley two-vehicle collision late Monday night.

The 10:59 p.m. collision at Rampart and Charleston boulevards forced the closure of the intersection for nearlt eight hours as police investigated.

Investigators believe Jeremy Johnson drove through a red light at the intersection at the same time a 50-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma entered the intersection to turn left.

Both vehicles suffered major damage, and the Tacoma driver died at the scene.

The truck driver’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Johnson suffered moderate injuries and was arrested for suspected drunken driving.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.