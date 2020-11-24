39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local

1 killed, 1 arrested for suspected DUI in northwest Las Vegas collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 6:25 am
 
Updated November 25, 2020 - 3:47 am
A vehicle is prepared to be towed from the scene of a fatal collision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 ...
A vehicle is prepared to be towed from the scene of a fatal collision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache in west Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache intersection remains closed as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday ...
The West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache intersection remains closed as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, for police to investigate a fatal collision. (RTC Fast camera)

A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspected drunken driving after a fatal northwest valley two-vehicle collision late Monday night.

The 10:59 p.m. collision at Rampart and Charleston boulevards forced the closure of the intersection for nearlt eight hours as police investigated.

Investigators believe Jeremy Johnson drove through a red light at the intersection at the same time a 50-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma entered the intersection to turn left.

Both vehicles suffered major damage, and the Tacoma driver died at the scene.

The truck driver’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

Johnson suffered moderate injuries and was arrested for suspected drunken driving.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
3
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
4
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
Woman gave ‘vampire facials,’ posed as nurse, police say
5
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST