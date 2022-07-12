1 killed, 6 injured in crash on southbound Interstate 15

One person was killed and six others injured Tuesday morning after a crash in Jean that caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 15.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border is absent after a fatal crash three miles north on the roadway Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said troopers responded at 7:10 a.m. to I-15 north of Primm for a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes.

Wellman said a red Nissan SUV and a red Toyota pickup were headed north when the SUV slammed into the back of the pickup. Wellman said the SUV was traveling “at a high rate of speed” at the time of the crash.

The collision forced the pickup into the center median where it became airborne. The pickup came to rest in the southbound lanes. A female passenger in the pickup was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas in critical condition, Wellman said.

Five people in the SUV, including a male driver, were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Henderson for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Wellman said traffic delays in the area are extensive. The southbound lanes were shut down but troopers were trying to slowly get traffic around the crash site using the shoulder of the roadway. Northbound traffic was also using the shoulder as a one-lane road.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.