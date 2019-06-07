2 arrested on gun charges after 5-hour Henderson barricade

Henderson police responded to a barricade situation that lasted more than five hours overnight Thursday. A man and a woman were eventually arrested.

About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers received several reports of a person discharging a gun on the 900 block of Chaps Circle, near Horizon and College drives, said Henderson Police Officer Rod Pena.

When police arrived, the man refused to exit the residence and SWAT was called to the scene. After a “lengthy standoff,” a man and woman exited the home about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Pena said.

Both were taken into custody without injuries and no officers were injured, he said.

The man was charged with several counts of discharging a firearm within city limits, discharging a firearm where the public could be injured and he was in violation of protective order for possession of a firearm, Pena said. Both the man and woman were also charged for resisting an officer.