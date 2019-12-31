2 killed when SUV hits parked semi in northeast Las Vegas

Two people were killed Monday night when a sport utility vehicle slammed into a parked flatbed semi trailer in a parking lot off North Lamb Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said at 8:09 p.m., a 2000 GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on Lamb, north of Cecile Avenue, when it exited the roadway to the right. The Yukon entered a parking lot at 3030 N. Lamb and struck a parked flatbed trailer. The impact killed both the driver and passenger of the Yukon.

The passenger of the Yukon is a 33-year-old woman from Las Vegas. Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin. The identity of the driver of the Yukon was not immediately known.

The semi-trailer was unoccupied at the time. The force of the collision moved the trailer about 20 feet, police said.

The deaths were the 113th and 114th traffic fatalities in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2019.

