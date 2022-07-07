99°F
3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition from Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2022 - 6:15 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson on Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Boulder Highway and East Rolly Street, Henderson police said. It was unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

All northbound lanes on Boulder Highway were closed from Wells Street to East Barrett Street.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

