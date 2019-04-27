3 more people died from flu last week in Southern Nevada

(Getty Images)

Three more people died from the flu last week, bringing the death toll for this month in Southern Nevada to nine.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported that 33 people have died during the current flu season, which lasts from October to May. At this point during last year’s flu season, the district reported 63 flu deaths.

Two people who died from the flu last week were between the ages of 25 and 49, and one person was older than 65, according to data from the district.

The majority of people who die from the flu in Southern Nevada are over 50, according to data from the health district. It’s unusual for people to die from the flu unless they have pre-existing conditions.

Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical examiner for the health district, said there are many possible explanations for the milder flu season this year.

This year’s strain is the H1N1 virus, which was the circulating strain in 2011. Current national estimates indicate that this year’s flu vaccine is about 46 percent effective against the strain, Kraushaar said.

Health care providers report flu cases to the health district, but many cases go uncounted because most people do not seek medical care when they have the flu. At least 916 people were hospitalized for the flu as of April 20.

The district reports flu season data to the Centers for Disease Control, which tracks which strains are most prevalent and how quickly they spread. That data helps vaccine manufacturers prepare for the next flu season.

To stop the spread of influenza, the health district recommends getting a flu shot each year and staying home from work or school if symptoms develop.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.