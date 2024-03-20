51°F
3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 6:33 am
 
Updated March 20, 2024 - 7:39 am
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left three people dead early Wednesday morning northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

According to NHP, the crash, which occurred at about 3:50 a.m., involved a semi-truck and a passenger car on the US93 near the I-15.

Authorities said three people were killed as a result of the crash.

As of 7:30 a.m., NHP could not provide any updates on the people killed or whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash, according to Sgt. James Pazos.

Both northbound and southbound travel lanes were closed while police investigated. Pazos said road closures are expected to be in place until Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

