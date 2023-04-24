74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

3 reported missing, last seen near Mount Charleston, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 9:10 am
 
Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)
Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license ...
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license ...
A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child have gone missing from the Mount Charleston area, police said Monday.

Chad Remillard, 39, Kalean Tarbuskovich, 39, and Aiden Remillard, 6, were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday near Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The three were driving a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83.

Remillard is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 225 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Tarbuskovich is 5-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Aiden is 4 feet and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
2
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
3
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
4
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
5
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed in 2-vehicle northwest Las Vegas Valley crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
1 killed in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
1 killed in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
2-vehicle crash involves Las Vegas police officer
Fatal crash shuts down airport connector
Fatal crash shuts down airport connector
Las Vegas police seek missing 11-year-old girl
Las Vegas police seek missing 11-year-old girl