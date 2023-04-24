3 reported missing, last seen near Mount Charleston, police say

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child have gone missing, police said Monday.

Chad Remillard, from left, Aiden Remillard and Kalean Tarbuskovich (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child were in a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man, woman and a 6-year-old child have gone missing from the Mount Charleston area, police said Monday.

Chad Remillard, 39, Kalean Tarbuskovich, 39, and Aiden Remillard, 6, were last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday near Mount Charleston, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The three were driving a tan or gold 2000 Chevy Yukon with Nevada license plate 735V83.

Remillard is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 225 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Tarbuskovich is 5-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Aiden is 4 feet and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-828-3111.

