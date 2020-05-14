5 displaced, pet dies in Henderson motor home fire

Crews were called just after 7:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Ash Street

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One adult and four children were displaced and the family pet died after a fire Wednesday night in a Henderson neighborhood.

Crews were called just after 7:50 p.m. to the 400 block of Ash Street, near East Warm Springs Road and North Major Avenue, to find a motor home on fire behind the residence, according to Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

The pet died of smoke inhalation, Richards said. The fire did not spread to the residence. The Red Cross will assist those displaced.

