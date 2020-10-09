Advocate for Las Vegas homeless contracts COVID-19

One of the most recognized Las Vegans working to battle homelessness has become infected with COVID-19.

Arnold Stalk, founder of Veterans Village, announces a partnership with The Shade Tree Shelter on Friday, April 6, 2018. Stalk has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Arnold Stalk, founder and director of Share Village, has also been diagnosed with pneumonia and is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

“As many of our Facebook friends may know, I tested positive about a week and a half ago for coronavirus. I was also diagnosed with pneumonia,” Stalk posted Thursday. “I was in fact hospitalized in ICU yesterday. We have talked about this a lot over the last 24 hours and with health department restrictions and other state mandated requirements, we are forced to cancel our job and community resource fair event on Saturday. The exposure and risk is at a phenomenal proportion. I am very sorry but I’m sure you understand the reasons for canceling this event. Thank you.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

